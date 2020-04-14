Dave Clawson, the Wake Forest football coach, is donating 10% of his salary to help Wake Forest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clawson, who signed an eight-year contract extension before last season, said in a statement it is the right thing to do.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our athletics department,” Clawson said in the statement. “Catherine (Clawson’s wife) and I are more than happy to do my part to help during these challenging times.”
Clawson was not available for further comment.
Clawson has joined the Wake Forest cabinet and academic deans at the school who are also taking 10 percent pay cuts during the pandemic. The goal is to make sure the athletic experience at Wake Forest remains first class.
John Currie, who is the school’s athletics director who is also taking a 10% pay cut as part of the Wake Forest cabinet, addressed the financial situation in his From the Quad newsletter he sends out to alumni.
“Among the steps to address immediate budget concerns are a suspension of all discretionary spending, a pause of pending capital projects, a hiring and compensation freeze and a reduction in executive compensation,” Currie said in his newsletter. “Our head coaches have all volunteered to stand in solidarity with President (Nathan) Hatch, the Cabinet and Academic Deans in taking pay reductions…”
Because Wake Forest is a private school it does not have to reveal coaches’ salaries.
According to a report by USA Today in the fall of 2019 Clawson’s salary was listed at $2.1 million a season, which at the time ranked near the bottom of the ACC.
Clawson, however, has guided the Deacons to four straight bowl games, the first time that’s happened in school history.
In August of 2019 the school announced that Clawson’s contract had been extended through the 2026 season but did not reveal the amount of the contract.
In his six seasons at Wake Forest Clawson is 36-40 and the Deacons are coming off an 8-5 season in which they lost to Michigan State 27-21 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
In their last four seasons, however, the Deacons are 30-22 with three bowl victories.
