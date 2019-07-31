Wake Forest has hired Murphy Grant to a new position in its athletics department, Athletics Director John Currie announced Wednesday.
Grant will be the senior associate athletics director/athletics health care administrator. He will lead Wake Forest’s sports performance team, which consists of 32 professionals overseeing sports medicine, athletic training, strength and conditioning, sports psychology and sports nutrition.
Grant comes to Wake Forest after spending the last 13 years at Kansas, where he was the head football athletic trainer for 12 years and was the director of sports medicine for the past 11 years. He was also named the first executive chair of the National Athletic Trainers Association’s Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine in 2017.
“Our goal is to provide the best holistic health care and performance care for our student-athletes,” Currie said through a news release. “We have state-of-the-art facilities in the Sutton Sports Performance Center, Shah Basketball Complex, McCreary Football Field House and the Wake Forest Pitching Lab.
“Murphy’s leadership of our performance team will give Wake Forest student-athletes the world-class experience that they deserve, while ensuring the safest possible environment and unchallengeable medical autonomy for our practitioners.”
Murphy played football at Quincy University (Ill.) and graduated in 1997 with a degree in athletic training. He was a graduate assistant at Illinois State while receiving his master’s degree in exercise science, completing that program in 1999. After that, he worked in the Boston Red Sox organization, at Missouri Valley College and at Oklahoma State before his work at Kansas.
“I am very excited for this special opportunity to lead a great group of athletics healthcare professionals,” Grant said in the news release. “The health and safety of the student-athlete is always the highest priority for me and the administration at Wake Forest.”