US Open Golf

Viktor Hovland was the low amateur at the U.S. Open but has since turned pro.

Beware of the young gun, and Viktor Hovland definitely fits the description well. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker all won their first PGA Tour tournaments in Greensboro. While fellow young guns Matthew Wolff, who has already won, and Collin Morikawa, who has been close, are also in the field, look for Hovland to be right in the thick of it on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Load comments