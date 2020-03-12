Jeff Ryan, the senior director of the United States Tennis Association, has been named the executive director of the Winston-Salem Open.
Ryan succeeds Bill Oakes, who resigned in January to pursue other opportunities. Oakes had been the director of the Open since its inception nearly 10 years ago.
Ryan has plenty of experience working within the USTA and has been a senior director of the USTA since 1997. He’s also worked extensively with the three Davis Cup tournaments that have been held in Winston-Salem at Joel Coliseum.
He will start on April 1.
Ryan has nearly 35 years of experience in hosting pro tennis tournaments. He’s served as the team leader for U.S. Olympic Tennis five times. He’s also staged the highest-grossing U.S. Davis Cup Tie event, which sold out with $3.5 million in ticket sales and sponsorships.
“I’ve enjoyed a long history of supporting successful tennis events in Winston-Salem and I am truly honored with my new role at the Winston-Salem Open,” Ryan said in a statement. “I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage my relationships to recruit top American players to Winston-Salem. My plan is to commute between my existing home in Orlando and Winston-Salem for a while and move to Winston-Salem eventually.”
The Winston-Salem Open, an ATP World Tour 250 event with a total purse of nearly $800,000, will be held at the Wake Forest outdoor courts Aug. 22-29. It’s the final men’s tournament of the U.S. Open Series and is the week before the U.S. Open.
This will be the 10th year of the Winston-Salem Open.
Don Flow, the chair of the Winston-Salem Professional Tennis organization, is excited about Ryan coming aboard.
“Jeff has a reputation for consistently organizing world-class tennis events and has tremendous experience with player relations, sponsorships, ticket sales, marketing, hospitality and venue operations,” Flow said in a statement. “His ability to maintain a dual role with the USTA was a perfect complement to our need to have a tournament director here in Winston-Salem for only part of the year.
“His USTA event work is largely during winter months, which pairs well to make Jeff available for our summer tournament work.”
Since the inception of the tournament Ryan has been a liaison with the USTA and knows the Winston-Salem area very well.
Stacey Allaster, who is the chief executive for professional tennis at the USTA, said Ryan’s splitting his time with the Open and with the USTA will benefit both entities.
“We at the USTA are so pleased with this unique opportunity for us to collaborate with the Winston-Salem Open and allow Jeff to use his strengths for both organizations,” Allaster said in a statement. “Jeff does a fantastic job with our team events, and we know he’ll do the same in Winston-Salem.”
