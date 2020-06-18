Don Flow has never been shy to voice his love for tennis, and like a lot of people clamoring for the return of sports, Flow wants to see the country return to some sort of normalcy.
That’s why it was no surprise that Flow, the chairman of the Winston-Salem Professional Tennis Inc. and one of the driving forces behind the Winston-Salem Open, drew praise from Stacey Allaster, the newly appointed chief executive of the U.S. Tennis Association and U.S. Open tournament director.
Professional tennis will be back, and Flow played a small part in making it happen. The official cancellation of the Winston-Salem Open in August helped the USTA complete its plan of moving the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati to New York to create a doubleheader and preserve the organization's most important tournament, the U.S. Open.
“This will mean that the Winston-Salem Open will sit off the calendar in 2020,” Allaster said in a video conference Wednesday. “Again, thank you to the leadership of Don Flow and everyone involved with the Winston-Salem Open to give us this opportunity.”
One reason Cincinnati was moved is because the event hosts women’s and men’s draws, unlike the Winston-Salem Open, which is a men’s tournament. Allaster having a tournament before the U.S. Open would allow players to get into competitive mode.
Allaster said that more than two months ago, Flow called to ask what the Winston-Salem Open could do to help get tennis back on the court. With NASCAR and PGA Tour golf, two sports that can be held while observing social distancing, tennis seemed logical for resuming, too.
“Don Flow was one of the first people to call me,” Allaster said. “He said 'Stace, what needs to happen? The U.S. Open needs to happen. So if you need us to step down, we are there to support you.'”
Flow stayed in the background, as is his nature, as the USTA and other organizations worked it out.
Allaster thanked Flow and John Barrett, Cincinnati's tournament director, for helping make the New York City doubleheader a reality.
Flow, who has been instrumental in landing three Davis Cup ties since 2001, had a vision years ago about bringing a top-flight pro tournament to Winston-Salem. The tournament has been a boon in the Triad after nine years, and Flow promised next year’s 10th anniversary would be memorable. It will once again be the week before the U.S. Open.
“We want our community to know we will be back in 2021 and are excited about that prospect of our 10th tournament,” Flow said.
While working closely with Jeff Ryan, the Winston-Salem Open's new tournament director, Flow gathered information before reaching out to tournament sponsors.
“Jeff did a great job of kind of guiding us through this,” Flow said, “particularly as it relates to the role of tennis in the United States and particularly the role of the U.S. Open and our commitment to being a part of the U.S. Open Series.”
More than 20 Triad companies, including the Winston-Salem Journal, are featured on the Winston-Salem Open’s website as sponsors. More than 50 companies and citizens help with the tournament at the “Friends of Winston-Salem” level.
Among the three presenting sponsors of the tournament are BB&T (now Truist), Hanes Brands and Flow’s own Flow Companies. The total purse is just more than $700,000.
As soon as the announcement was official on Wednesday morning, Flow called sponsors to let them know what was happening for this year’s tournament.
“I felt like it was unfair to keep telling our sponsors it might go this way or might go that way,” Flow said. “There’s been so much fluidity to the situation, I didn’t want to continue to update with so many different scenarios we were looking at.”
Getting tennis back on TV and in the conversation again was the goal.
“I think we can all agree that we want to see tennis come back,” Flow said.
