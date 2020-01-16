The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a stamp honoring Arnold Palmer, a legendary Wake Forest golfer and former PGA Tour star.
The Arnold Palmer stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp. Since 1847, the Postal Service stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States.
Palmer, who died in September of 2016 at the age of 87, was one of the most recognizable names in the world of sports and beyond.
While at Wake Forest, Palmer became the top player for the Deacons and one of the leading collegiate players of that time. He captured both the 1949 and 1950 Southern Conference and NCAA individual titles and led his team to three Southern Conference championships.
Wake Forest's complex is named after Palmer on campus. Wake Forest's male student-athlete of the year receives the Arnold Palmer Award. An Arnold Palmer Scholarship has also been a part of the golf program for several years. He also endowed the Buddy Worsham scholarship, a friend of his who died in a car accident while at Wake Forest when they were both students there.
Palmer achieved international acclaim when he won the 1961 and 1962 Open Championships. At Royal Birkdale in 1961, Palmer posted a one-shot win to become the first American to earn the Claret Jug since Ben Hogan in 1953. He set Open Championship records during his 1962 victory at Old Troon with a third round 67 and a total score of 276.
He was also the PGA Tour leading money-winner in 1958, 1960, 1964 and 1967.
The stamp dedication ceremony will be at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard on March 2, and is open to ticketholders.
