About: Recreational and competitive lacrosse league and instruction for players in grades 1 through 8.
Where: Most of Guilford County (Oak Ridge and High Point have separate programs).
Status: Spring competitive season, in conjunction with Piedmont Community Lacrosse Association, tentatively postponed until fall.
Normal dates: Spring season would have run March 7 through May 16.
Making it safe: TYLA, a 501(c)3 non-profit that was heading into its 25th spring season, typically has 150 to 200 families with players registered and participating. The association’s annual budget is $50,000 to $60,000. TYLA president Drew Robb says the association hopes to begin a fall season in late September or early October, depending on whether and when restrictions are lifted. If TYLA can’t play in the fall, he says, it will plan for a spring 2021 season.
What they're saying: "We have an emergency fund and we’re going to be absolutely fine. We’re in a good position moving forward. … I think that a lot of this extra time at home has given families time to reflect on the choices they have been making and the way youth sports have been going in general. I believe folks are maybe going to want to do more things locally, maybe play more rec sports, because they’re closer to home and you know the places you’re going to." – Drew Robb, TYLA president
– JOE SIRERA
Twin City Volleyball Academy
About: Twin City Volleyball Academy fields 15 volleyball teams – 10 of those are travel programs, along with two boys teams for players ages 14-under and 16-under. Those players within the academy span 11 counties, including Forsyth, Davidson and Guilford.
Where: Winston-Salem.
Status: Indefinitely postponed.
Normal dates: Several significant travel tournaments included the Big South National Qualifier in Atlanta, scheduled for June 5-7, and the Shamrock Festival in Roanoke, Va., March 14-15, were canceled. The AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla., were postponed until July 14-22. The academy traditionally sends its top teams for ages 16 and 17 to the championships.
Making it safe: Practices are postponed. Trevor Hewitt, the owner and director of Twin City Volleyball Academy, said the club has discussed obtaining an infrared thermometer to measure its players' temperatures. When practices resume, parents will be prohibited from entering the gym — only players and coaches will be permitted. Hewitt said attendance would be taken at practices. If a player displays symptoms of COVID-19, they will be asked to stay home and self-monitor. Cleaning supplies will be used to wipe down volleyballs. Hewitt said the academy would adhere to additional guidelines set by the facility it rents for practices.
Effects of the pandemic: The coronavirus pandemic halted seasons for 12 teams within the academy. The club was set to begin its first season of beach volleyball beginning in April, with sand practices taking place at Davie County High School. Hewitt described the academy as in a "shelter-in-place." He said the COVID-19 outbreak wouldn't shutter the academy, since it rents facilities for practices — lately, the bulk of which occurred at Forsyth Country Day in Lewisville and New Hope Presbyterian Church in Clemmons.
What they're saying: "I'm thankful that the powers that be have taken it seriously. You know, there's a lot of people that have lost much, much more money than we have as a club. It's these tournaments that have postponed or been canceled – some of those people, that's their whole income and that's a huge chunk of money to lose. ... But, if it helps to minimize the spread, minimize any potential deaths, I'll trade that any day than going to a tournament. So, with there being so much more unknowns than knowns right now, I was happy that the volleyball community at-large put the health and safety of its participants over any economic gains that were made." — Trevor Hewitt, owner and director of Twin City Volleyball Academy.
– PATRICK FERLISE
