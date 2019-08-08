Bowman Gray Aug. 3

Bobo Brown (2) and Zack Clifton race in the 100-lap Modified Series race on Saturday.

 Walt Unks/Journal

The summer racing season at Bowman Gray hit its homestretch. With just two weeks of racing left, drivers in all four divisions are either scrambling to climb up the standings in their respective divisions or trying to pad their leads. 

The featured races this week are twin 50-lap Modified races, plus twin 20-lap Sportsman races, twin 15-lap Stadium Stock races and a 20-lap Street Stock race. There's also a 10-lap skid race to finish the night of racing.

Here's five things to watch Saturday night at Bowman Gray:

