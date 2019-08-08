The summer racing season at Bowman Gray hit its homestretch. With just two weeks of racing left, drivers in all four divisions are either scrambling to climb up the standings in their respective divisions or trying to pad their leads.
The featured races this week are twin 50-lap Modified races, plus twin 20-lap Sportsman races, twin 15-lap Stadium Stock races and a 20-lap Street Stock race. There's also a 10-lap skid race to finish the night of racing.
Here's five things to watch Saturday night at Bowman Gray:
1. Bobby Labonte bringing a treat to race fans
Bobby Labonte, a former NASCAR driver who will be inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame next year, announced late Wednesday night that he plans to race Saturday under the lights at Bowman Gray. He will drive in the twin 50-lap races in the Modified Division.
Labonte, a winner of 21 NASCAR Cup races in his career, said he went through multiple practice sessions at Bowman Gray during the summer. A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, the 55-year-old will be driving in the first Modified race of his career.
Labonte is returning to competition in the United States after leaving two years ago to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Tour. He raced full time in the Euro series last year and finished 14th in the points, with one top-five finish and four top-10s.
2. Can Burt Myers hold on to win his fourth straight Modified championship?
Burt Myers has been one of the most dominating drivers in the 71-year history of Bowman Gray Stadium. But after winning the previous three Modified championships, Myers was slow coming out of the gates this season.
Myers has since picked up some momentum and has become the most dominant driver in the Modified Division over the past two months. Myers has won five races this season, including last week's 100-lap race, holding off James Civali.
In winning last week, Myers has 519 points and leads second-place Tim Brown by 12 points with three races left in the season. Civali is in third place with 496 points. Even though Civali is in third place and finished runner-up last week, he won the $6,000 Fans' Challenge after qualifying in the top four, electing to go to the back of the field and making his way through the field to finish in the top four.
Brown won both 50-lap races the same weekend last year, which no other Modified driver had ever done. Chris Fleming and Civali won the two 50-lap races earlier this year.
Also, fourth-place Jonathan Brown (453) and 10th-place Jason Myers (396), Burt's brother, are expected to return this week. This comes after NASCAR suspended both drivers for one race and fined each $1,000 after the two intentionally rammed each other's cars on July 27 in the second 25-lap race.
3. Heated battle among top three in Stadium Stock
The Stadium Stock Division has had a tight battle for the points championship throughout the season. And unless something happens Saturday in the "A" race, the results of next week's season finale will determine the points champion.
Brandon Brendle, who is in third place in the points standings, won the 15-lap "A" race last week and defeated Chuck Wall and A.J. Sanders for the win. Wall has 528 points and leads Sanders, who is in second place, by four points. Brendle is in third place, 10 points behind Wall.
4. Does Jeremy Warren have enough to hold off contenders for Street Stock title?
Jeremy Warren is leading the Street Stock Division, but he need not schedule a celebration for next week just yet.
Warren, who has one win this season, has 572 points and leads second-place Jacob Creed by four points with two races left in the season. Billy Gregg is in third place with 552 points, and David Creed, Jacob's father, is in fourth with 526 points.
Jacob Creed won last week's 20-lap race for his third win of the season. David Creed won the race two weeks ago.
5. Justin Taylor tightening his grip in Sportsman Division
The points races are tight in three of the four division at Bowman Gray. The odd division out is the Sportsman, which features Justin Taylor holding a 46-point lead over second-place Tommy Neal.
Taylor, who has 574 points with three races remaining, is a three-time winner this season.
Twin 20-lap races are scheduled for this week, and there's a 40-lap race with double points on the line in the season finale next week. Dylan Ward, who has won six of the last seven weeks, is in third place with 519 points, Kyle Southern is fourth with 505 points, and Michael Adams is fifth with 500.
Amber Lynn won her second race of the season last week after holding off Neal in the first 20-lap race. Ward won the second 20-lap race last week.