About: Recreational and competitive lacrosse league and instruction for players in grades 1 through 8.

Where: Most of Guilford County (Oak Ridge and High Point have separate programs).

Status: Spring competitive season, in conjunction with Piedmont Community Lacrosse Association, tentatively postponed until fall.

Normal dates: Spring season would have run March 7 through May 16.

Making it safe: TYLA, a 501(c)3 non-profit that was heading into its 25th spring season, typically has 150 to 200 families with players registered and participating. The association’s annual budget is $50,000 to $60,000. TYLA president Drew Robb says the association hopes to begin a fall season in late September or early October, depending on whether and when restrictions are lifted. If TYLA can’t play in the fall, he says, it will plan for a spring 2021 season.

What they're saying: "We have an emergency fund and we’re going to be absolutely fine. We’re in a good position moving forward. … I think that a lot of this extra time at home has given families time to reflect on the choices they have been making and the way youth sports have been going in general. I believe folks are maybe going to want to do more things locally, maybe play more rec sports, because they’re closer to home and you know the places you’re going to." – Drew Robb, TYLA president

– JOE SIRERA

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments