Top-seeded Benoit Paire of France came back after a rain delay on Thursday to defeat No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3 Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.
Paire was lead 4-3 on Thursday when a strong thunderstorm caused the match to be suspended, which carried over until Friday.
Paire is the first Frenchman to reach the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open since Pierre-Hugues Herbert in 2015. He will play American Steve Johnson late Friday night in the semifinals.
"For me it's very important for me to win a semifinal here the week before the U.S. Open," Paire said. "First time I'm in the semi here. In only won one match in five years, so honestly it was a good win for me. I feel good."
The first set went to a tiebreak and Paire had a mini-break to take a 6-5 lead. Paire served for the set and hit a forehand volley winner to win the set.
Carreno Busta dominated the second set, on the last point of the second set, Paire grabbed his leg and asked for the trainer. The trainer stretched his leg and he broke Carreno Busta in the first game. Paire extended the lead to 5-2 and eventually closed out the match on his serve.
"I passed the test and everything was fine," Paire said. "So I've just come back from the exam. They told it was good. I can more like tonight. Just do some treatment and I'll be OK for tonight."
Steve Johnson vs. John Millman: American Steve Johnson broke No. 14 John Millman from Australia early in the third set to come from behind to win 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.
Johnson will play top-seeded Benoit Paire later Friday night in the semifinals.
"It's hot today. I thought I rebounded well after having my chances in the first set," Johnson said. "I was just able to get a break early in the third, and I thought I served really well to finish out the third. Anytime you can get through a day like that it's, half of a day, I guess, like that is great. It's good for the confidence, now it's just time to regroup and come back for one more tonight."
For Johnson, Friday's appearance in the semifinals is his third appearance in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals since 2015 − reaching it in 2015, 2018 and 2019.
"I just feel at ease," he said. "It's a quiet kind of town. I'm not one for a crazy big life. I really enjoy going to New York for the two weeks I'm there, but I don't think I could live there. I think it's just too kind of hectic for me. So I really enjoy kind of a slow pace here of playing and going dinner and relaxing and that kind of thing because it just feels a bit more like home."
Denis Shapovalov vs. Andrey Rublev: No. 2-seed Denis Shapovalov broke unseeded Andrey Rublev from Russia early in the first set and carried the momentum to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Friday afternoon's quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.
Shapavalov, who is a wild card, is the first Canadian to reach the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open.
"I'm just happy with the way I've been playing," he said. "Every match has been difficult. So I'm happy to work through it. I think it was great match today against Andrey. We kind of both bring out the best out of each other. So it was pretty high quality and it was fun to be out on the court with him."
Frances Tiafoe vs. Hubert Hurkacz: No. 3 Hubert Hurkacz broke No. 10 Frances Tiafoe three times in the third set to help him win 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday at the Winston-Salem Open.
Hurkacz, from Poland, will play Denis Shapovalov later Friday night in the semifinals.
"Frances is a great player," Hurkacz said. "It was a tough match for me. I was up two breaks in the second set, but then he came back. He was pretty well. I got into a little bit of trouble, but I think I played a very good tiebreaker and that helped me to keep the momentum in the third set."