Benoit Paire is taking a liking to Winston-Salem.

The top-seeded Frenchman stumbled Friday against unseeded American Steve Johnson in the first set of the first semifinals match of the Winston-Salem Open, but he came back to win 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

“The first set, I was not feeling very well,” Paire said. “Steve was playing at a good level. So it was not easy, but after I was feeling better, I served better so it was important to stay with myself. I was moving very well, and I’m really happy about my win today because it’s my third final of the year.”

Paire won both of his previous appearances in tournament finals, which came in Marrakech, Morrocco and Lyon, France.

He will play No. 3 Hubert Hurkacz at 5 p.m. today in the tournament’s final. Hurkacz defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 in the second semifinal match.

“It’s my first on a hard court, so honestly it’s a good opportunity for me, and a week before the U.S. Open is very important,” he said.

In addition to today’s match being his first final on a hard court, it’s also Paire’s first final in the United States.

“I know I can play good on hard courts,” Paire said. “I already made a final indoors on hard courts, so I knew I could play good. I made the last 16 three years ago in the U.S. Open, so I know I have the level to win a lot of matches, to win against some good guys. And mentally I feel fresh, so honestly I feel it’s important for me.”

Paire defeated No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals earlier Friday. That match started Thursday but was suspended by rain with Paire leading 4-3 in the first set. Paire also strained a muscle in his leg in the Carreno Busta match.

“I said to my coach, I don’t feel good,” Paire said. “After that, I had a lot of things and I was feeling much better at 4-1. I know Stevie’s a good player, good friend of mine, so I know it’s never easy to beat him. He made final here last year, so he plays a little bit like home.

“He likes to play here, so for me it’s very nice and good for the confidence.”

Johnson also had to play two matches Friday. He defeated No. 14 John Millman 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 earlier in the day to advance to the semifinals.

Johnson also had to play two matches Tuesday after his first-round match, which was scheduled for Monday, was rained out. Paire only had to play two matches on one day because, as top-16 seed, he had a first-round bye.

“The weather condition is good for me,” Paire said. “He played this morning, a long match, tough match against Millman. So for sure it helped me a little bit. I’m a little bit sad for him about this. I hope he’s going to have a good week at the U.S. Open. It’s important for him. He already made the semifinal. He won some matches here, so honestly it’s good.”

Paire, a 30-year-old veteran ranked No. 30 in the most ATP rankings, thinks that his experience will pay off in today’s final.

“For the final, it will be a tough match,” he said. “The final is every time a different match. It’s not like the first one or the second one. It’s a final, so the win has a trophy and it’s something special.

“... It will be another match against a good player, for sure, so I’m going to try to have a good night, don’t think too much about the final, and we’ll see tomorrow.”

Many players come to a tournament the week before a Grand Slam just trying to get some matches, but Paire wants to take it a step further.

“When you’re seeded No. 1, I won a lot of matches this year, so for sure if I come here it’s to win the tournament,” he said. “Some players, they prefer to prepare for the U.S. Open with practice. With me, I like to do some matches.”

 

