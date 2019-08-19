It was a bold expectation from Ryan Smenda Jr. that stood out going into Wake Forest’s first scrimmage of fall camp.
The sophomore linebacker said he expected the Deacons’ defense to “shut them out,” in regard to the offense. Instead, Wake Forest’s offense had the upper hand in that scrimmage a week ago, piling up 352 passing yards and 259 rushing yards.
The second scrimmage, though, was more in line with Smenda’s expectation.
Wake Forest’s defense controlled Monday night’s scrimmage, racking up nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss in about 100 plays. The offense wound up with 256 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.
“We had to practice harder, we had to get in better shape, we had to focus on tackling, really focus more on ball-disrupts and getting the turnovers and getting off the field on third down, for sure,” said Smenda, who had five tackles. “So we had to come out here and prove what we had been working on this whole past week, and it showed.”
The first snap of the night was a bruising 12-yard run by Cade Carney — a positive sign because he didn’t play in the first scrimmage — and then the offense, led by newly minted starting quarterback Jamie Newman, converted a third down on a 9-yard catch by Kendall Hinton.
That’s when redshirt junior defensive end Boogie Basham temporarily took over, standing out in his limited time on the field.
Basham drew a holding penalty on first down, altered a throwing lane on the subsequent first-and-20, bull-rushed through a double team and made Newman reset in the pocket, with Ja’Corey Johns coming in for the sack, and then on third-and-26, Basham gobbled up Carney on a delayed handoff for no gain.
“Yeah, I’m just waiting for the match to strike. And I think once it strikes, it’s going to be special,” Coach Dave Clawson said of Basham. “… And I really believe this will be the year that it happens for him. He’s certainly tracking that way. His focus level, his practice habits — he’s become more coachable, and I’m really excited to watch what he’s going to do this year.”
Basham’s explosion on the first series seemingly set the tone for the rest of the night. The next three possessions — two for the second-team offense, one for the first — were three-and-outs. Redshirt freshman defensive end Royce Francis — who’s emerged as Basham’s backup — and freshman Shamar McCollum combined for a tackle for loss on the first series.
On the second series, Francis and Adam Winter combined for a sack on second down, and then Francis had a third-down sack. Francis finished with five tackles and those 1½ sacks.
On the third series, featuring the first-team offense, sophomore safety Nasir Greer had a second-down tackle for loss, and then Smenda made a third-down stop, tackling Jack Freudenthal for a 3-yard gain on third-and-4.
“We were flying around, everybody knew what they were doing,” Greer said. “We got a lot of big stops today that we didn’t get in the last scrimmage, just the energy was there and you could feel the excitement on the sideline.”
Part of the reason given for why the offense’s stats were as high as they were in the first scrimmage was because linebacker Justin Strnad, cornerback Essang Bassey and Basham only played 12-15 plays. That seemed to be close to the case again Monday night — but the rest of the Deacons’ defense was better-equipped to handle their absences.
“As a safety, I hate to see the offense putting up those type of yards and the defense feeling down and sluggish,” Greer said. “We worked extra hard on those little things and today you could tell — it showed, we got better at tackling, we got better at running to the ball, swarming the ball, making tackles, effort, all of that. It just got better.”
Freshman linebacker Chase Jones led the defense with eight tackles — after he tied for a team-high with nine tackles last week.
Clawson confirmed that Jones has played his way into a position that he’s too valuable to redshirt. There are four freshmen on the Deacons’ defense who are likely to play more than four games: Jones, McCollum, safety Trey Rucker and cornerback Isaiah Essissima.
“(Defensive coordinator Lyle) Hemphill always says you’ve gotta execute and you’ve gotta play hard. If you can do those things, you can play,” Smenda said. “And people really believe that, so all the young guys that come out here, that know what they’re doing, they’re in the film room, they’re giving everything they’ve got. … We look like we have more experience than we really do at times.”
Conversely, the only touchdown of the night came from the only freshman on offense who seems destined to play in more than four games.
Running back Kenneth Walker continues to shine, this time highlighted by an explosive 21-yard run up the middle. It came two plays after a 49-yard catch-and-run by Jaquarii Roberson, with Sam Hartman hitting him in stride on a crossing route.
Newman completed 11 of 18 passes for 95 yards, while Hartman was 7-for-20 for 111 yards. In an overtime situation, Newman appeared to throw a touchdown pass to a diving Steve Claude — but officials didn’t award Claude the catch.
“Offensively, as impressed as I was a week ago with how clean it was, tonight it got a little sloppy,” Clawson said. “We had a holding call, we had a chop block on a two-minute drive, we had a couple more holding calls.
“And because of that sloppiness and the penalties, we just got off schedule and because the defense didn’t give up big plays, we weren’t able to recover from those situations.”
The scrimmage was slated to be at BB&T Field, but was moved to the McCreary Football Field House because of the scattered thunderstorms that peppered the area in the evening.
If the sour taste left by the first scrimmage wasn’t motivation enough, the different location was something else that fired up the defense.
“We knew we had to get our juices going because we weren’t at the field. So guys were kind of bummed about coming back indoors, we wanted to be at the field,” Smenda said. “But we had to bring our juice and we had to bring more energy than the offense.”
Mission — finally — accomplished.