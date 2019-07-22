Tim Duncan, known during his NBA career as “The Big Fundamental,” has a new gig in a familiar place.
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday that Duncan was hired as an assistant coach by Coach Gregg Popovich. Duncan retired during the summer of 2016.
“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in a short story posted to the team’s website.
Spurs announce Will Hardy and Tim Duncan as Assistant Coaches.— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 22, 2019
MORE: https://t.co/96fi9sPg84 pic.twitter.com/40oHXy0hDV
Duncan, the former Wake Forest All-American, spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win five NBA championships. He is a two-time NBA most valuable player and a three-time NBA Finals most valuable player.
Over his professional career, Duncan averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He is a 15-time All-Star and a 15-time All-NBA selection.
The Spurs selected Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.
Duncan was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in September 2008. During his four years playing for the Deacons, he was named an All-America player three times and the ACC Player of the Year twice.
He was instrumental in leading the Deacons to consecutive ACC championships in 1995 and 1996.
Duncan finished his career with the school record for double-doubles with 87 and with his 481 blocked shots ranking second in NCAA history. As a college player, he averaged 16.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.