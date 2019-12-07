The Carolina Thunderbirds rolled to another victory on Saturday night winning 6-1 on the road against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.
The first-place Thunderbirds won their 10th straight and improved to 14-1. The Rumble Bees, who are in their first season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, fell to 0-17 this season.
Jan Salak scored two goals for the Thunderbirds and Petr Panacek, Michael Bunn, Jan Krivohlavek and Jiri Pargac each had a goal.
Viktor Grebennikov of the Thunderbirds did not play in Saturday night’s game after getting injured in Friday night’s 7-0 victory.
On his Instagram account, Grebennikov posted late Friday night that he was OK.
After Grebennikov was taken off the ice on a stretcher he was taken to a local hospital in Battle Creek for observation, according to Jimmy Milliken, the team’s president and general manager.
On the play early in the third period Grevennikov was checked into the boards. Medical personnel attended to him as he was laying flat on his back. He was later placed a neck brace before putting him on a stretcher.
There was a 10-minute delay as Grebennikov was attended to.
According to Milliken, Grebennikov suffered a concussion and bruises to his face.
“He took a hard check to the mouth and to the head,” Millken said before Saturday night’s game. “He’s going to be out for a while.”
Milliken said that Grebennikov didn’t stay overnight at the hospital and was released late Friday night.
“He was back at the hotel so he’ll travel back with the team after (Saturday’s) game,” Milliken said.
The Thunderbirds return home for this weekend and will take on Elmira on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and then on Saturday at 6 p.m.
