The Carolina Thunderbirds won their ninth game in a row with a 7-0 road win over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees in Michigan.
The Thunderbirds improved to 13-1 and have the best record in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Petr Panacek scored two goals for the Thunderbirds to lead the way. Also scoring goals were Michael Bunn, Jan Krivohlavek, Daniel Martin and Joe Cangelosi. Bunn also had two assists.
The Rumble Bees, a first-year team in the FPHL, fell to 0-16 this season.
There was a scary moment for the Thunderbirds in the third period when Viktor Grebennikov was hit and fell to the ice. He had to be rolled off in a stretcher after about a 10 minute delay after he was attended to on the ice.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
