Viktor Grebbinikov, who played in 22 games last season for the Carolina Thunderbirds, will be returning for this season.
Grebbinikov, 25, was part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship team last season. He had seven goals and 10 assists last season playing as a forward.
Coach Andre Niec said: “Viktor was a player who worked his way onto the team. He had to prove many times he deserved a spot on the team, but he never gave up. I hope he’ll be ready to work again.”
The Thunderbirds have also extended an invite to camp to goaltender Jared Burch.
“We’re bringing Jared in to compete for the goaltender position and to push the rest of our goalies with some good, young competition,” general manager Jimmy Milliken said.
Burch has spent the last few seasons playing for Florida Gulf Coast University, where he helped the Eagles to four playoff appearances and averaged 1.87 goals against over those five years and logged a .931 career save percentage.