Jo Osaka’s hat trick propelled the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Mentor Ice Breakers on Saturday night in front of 3,310 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Carolina improved its record to 25-3, good for first place in the Western Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Mentor fell to 14-17, and is in fourth place in the Eastern Division.
Osaka scored twice in the first period, an unassisted goal at 11:31 and again at 19:00, with assists from Konner Haas and George Holt. Osaka scored his third goal at 11:57 of the second period, again assisted by Holt.
The first Thunderbirds goal not scored by Osaka came courtesy of Jan Salak, at the 15:18 mark of the second period. Salak’s goal, assisted by Petr Panacek and Jacob Mullen, gave the Thunderbirds a 4-2 lead.
Brandan Logan scored Carolina’s fifth and final goal of the evening, at the 7:18 mark of the third period. Stanislav Bachor was credited with the assist.
Carolina outshot Mentor 34-18.
The Thunderbirds will go for a three-game sweep of the Ice Breakers when the teams square off at 3 p.m. today at the Mentor Civic Ice Arena.
