Jon Buttitta and Chad Herron tallied two goals apiece as high-octane offense carried the Carolina Thunderbirds past the Port Huron Prowlers, 6-2, Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
The visitors got on the board first with a solo goal from Austin Fetterly just under 80 seconds into the contest. Jan Salak responded for the Thunderbirds just two-and-a-half minutes later with a goal of his own to tie the game. Carolina kept the pressure on Prowlers' goalie Cory Simons, taking 30 shots in the opening frame. However, the game remained tied at one after first period.
The Thunderbirds broke away in the second period. Buttitta got his first goal of the night eight minutes into the period to give Carolina the lead. Fetterly scored his second goal to tie the game again. Carolina kept their offensive pressure and were able to tally two more goals from Daniel Klinecky and Herron before the period closed.
Herron and Buttitta scored their second goals in the final frame to seal the game. Carolina outshot Port Huron 67-33. Carolina (29-6-0-2) will host Port Huron (22-13-0-4) again tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex to conclude their two-game home series.
