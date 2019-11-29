Petr Panacek scored a career-high four goals to lead the Carolina Thunderbirds to a 14-1 win over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, an expansion team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The 14 goals were the most scored by the Thunderbirds in their three seasons in the FPHL. Last season, the Thunderbirds’ highest-scoring game was an 11-2 win over Port Huron.
Panacek had a hat trick in the first period as the Thunderbirds (11-1) led 9-0 after one. The first-place Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, won their seventh game in a row.
George Holt had two goals in the first period with Daniel Martin, Viktor Grebennikov, Everett Thompson and Nathan Campbell also scoring in the period.
Panacek added his fourth goal in the second period and Jan Salak also scored a goal to make it 11-0 after two periods.
Early in the third, the Rumble Bees finally scored when Toni Lampo beat goalie Henry Dill on a breakaway to make it 11-1.
The Thunderbirds made it 12-1 when Daniel Klinecky scored 9 minutes into the third period. He was the seventh different player to score at least one goal for the Thunderbirds.
Salak added another goal a couple of minutes later to make it 13-1 before Thompson scored another goal.
The Thunderbirds scored eight goals against goalie Joel Eisenhower and six against starter Jacob Mullen. The Thunderbirds had 79 shots in the game, a night after they had 73 shots in a 5-1 win over the Rumble Bees on Thursday night.
The Rumble Bees fell to 0-14 for the season, the worst record of any team to open the season in the 11-year history of the FPHL.
The teams will complete a three-game series tonight at 6 p.m. at the Annex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.