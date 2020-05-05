wsss

Michael Bunn, right, has been a key player for the Carolina Thunderbirds over the last three seasons.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The Carolina Thunderbirds are helping Michael Bunn with his medical expenses by selling t-shirts.

Bunn, a star player who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and is showing some improvement in a Greensboro hospital, suffered his injuries on April 20 when he fell asleep in his running car in a parking lot of a hotel in Greensboro. Bunn’s mother, Lynn, said he was found some eighth hours later with the car still running. 

Thunderbirds’ fans and fans of other teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League have flooded social media with encouragement for Bunn, a 25-year-old who grew up in Raleigh.

T-shirts are $15 each and will go toward Bunn’s growing medical bills.

The website to order shirts is https://www.carolinathunderbirds.com/custom-jersey-orders

Bunn was working at Musten & Crutchfield Food Market in Kernersville and the market will be selling t-shirts on Saturday.

To keep updated on Bunn’s progress his mother has a Caring Bridge web page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/michaelbunn/journal

