The Carolina Thunderbirds are helping Michael Bunn with his medical expenses by selling t-shirts.
Bunn, a star player who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and is showing some improvement in a Greensboro hospital, suffered his injuries on April 20 when he fell asleep in his running car in a parking lot of a hotel in Greensboro. Bunn’s mother, Lynn, said he was found some eighth hours later with the car still running.
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/michael-bunn-found-unconscious-from-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-drawing-support-from-carolina-thunderbirds-hockey-fans/article_492081d2-7e2d-57b2-9783-a1037a67be6b.html
Thunderbirds’ fans and fans of other teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League have flooded social media with encouragement for Bunn, a 25-year-old who grew up in Raleigh.
T-shirts are $15 each and will go toward Bunn’s growing medical bills.
The website to order shirts is https://www.carolinathunderbirds.com/custom-jersey-orders
Bunn was working at Musten & Crutchfield Food Market in Kernersville and the market will be selling t-shirts on Saturday.
To keep updated on Bunn’s progress his mother has a Caring Bridge web page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/michaelbunn/journal
