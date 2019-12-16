Andre Niec, the coach of the Carolina Thunderbirds, has a problem that any coach would love to have.
The success the Thunderbirds have enjoyed this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League can lead to complacency. It’s human nature when a team is dominant to think rolling out the puck each and every night will result in another win.
“It’s not a bad thing,” Niec said about being in firm control of the FPHL a couple of months into the long season. “The guys just need to know that if they aren’t producing we may have to make adjustments as we move ahead.”
On Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex the Thunderbirds were humbled by the Elmira Enforcers. The Enforcers, who the Thunderbirds won’t see again until possibly the playoffs, skated away with a 4-3 shootout victory.
The Thunderbirds did pick up a point in the standings as they fell to 15-1-1, but in Niec’s mind it was a loss.
“I think the most disappointing thing was we wanted to win our franchises’ 100th game and we couldn’t do it,” Niec said about the team’s 99 wins in three seasons. “It was important to us to get that 100th win at home.”
To be fair,, the Thunderbirds are fighting through a tough time with several players battling sickness. Niec is also fighting a cold thanks to the travel and the daily practices during the week.
“We had a couple guys who were sick and probably shouldn’t have played but they were out there trying to help us win,” Niec said.
The Thunderbirds, who last season dominated the league and were 48-6 in the regular-season and won Winston-Salem’s first hockey championship in 30 years, are on the same pace they were last season. Heading into a weekend series in Ohio against Mentor they are enjoying a plus-62 in scoring differential against opponents. Their penalty killing has been outstanding and they are getting outstanding goalie play.
What Niec is more excited about is the production in shots this season over last season.
“I definitely think we are a lot better in creating more shots this season,” said Niec, who in one game against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees had 79 shots in a 14-1 win.
Lots of production
Several newcomers have made impacts on offense starting with Jan Krivohlavek, who has 11 goals and 10 assists. Daniel Klinecky has been very good at moving the puck with 16 assists to go along with six goals. Also, Daniel Martin, who was loaned out to Fayetteville in the SPHL earlier this season, has eight goals and nine assists.
Holdovers from last season’s championship team such as Petr Panacek (13 goals and 20 assists), Michael Bunn (eight goals, 17 assists) and Jan Salak (nine goals and 15 assists) give the Thunderbirds plenty of weapons.
“We really want to have no drop off among our three lines,” Niec said about his deep team. “It’s a luxury that a lot of teams don’t have.”
Bunn, who is one of the Thunderbirds who has been under the weather, is excited about the makeup of the team.
“We have such a deep team and great chemistry,” Bunn said. “It’s fun coming to the rink every day. We know how to close out games, and I think we’ve got another championship team.”
What also bodes well for the Thunderbirds are their three goalies, newcomer Patrik Polivka, Henry Dill and Frankie McClendon. All have done well when they’ve been called on.
How to stay focused
A look at the 10-team standings in the FPHL tells the story.
The Thunderbirds have 46 points to lead the Western Division by an incredible 16 points. In the Eastern Division, Danbury is 11-4-2 with 35 points and is the division leader.
Niec gave his team Monday off to rest for practices the rest of the week before they leave for Ohio.
To fight complacency Niec doesn’t look at the big picture.
“I’m just all about winning games and going from game to game not worrying about where we are in the standings,” he said. “I’m not going to change our focus just because we’ve had some success.”
Fans are flocking to Annex
The Thunderbirds have had 10 home games and are averaging 2,871 a game in the 3,000-seat Annex. Niec says it’s been great to be around town and seeing a lot of Thunderbirds jerseys.
“You go to the mall or to a restaurant and I see jerseys a lot more than last year and that makes you want to work harder,” Niec said. “There’s a sense of pride as we are in our third year in the league so having that support in Winston-Salem means a lot to the players and coaches.”
The Thunderbirds are second in the league in attendance behind Elmira, which is averaging 3,110 in nine home games.
There’s plenty of hockey left before the playoffs begin in mid-April, something Niec is quite aware of.
“It’s a long season and I just want the guys to be consistent in our approach to every game,” he said. “In minor league hockey it’s set up where you can make changes here and there to improve your team, and we will continue to do that.... I’m not satisfied.”
