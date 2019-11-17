The Carolina Thunderbirds showed plenty of balance on Saturday night with four players scoring goals in a 4-1 over the Danville Dashers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The first-place Thunderbirds, who are the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, scored in the first period as Daniel Klinecky scored with assists going to Joe Cangelosi and Konner Haas.
The Dashers tied it up at 1 when Aaron Atwell scored in the second period.
The Thunderbirds (7-1) put the game away with three goals in the third period from Jo Osaka, Dominik Fejt and Stanislav Vlasov. It was Fejt’s first game back after serving a five-game suspension.
Jan Salak also had two assists for the Thunderbirds. Goalie Patrik Polivka picked up his second straight victory as he made 32 saves. The Thunderbirds also beat the Dashers 4-1 on Friday night.
The Annex was sold out again with 3,300 in attendance.
The Thunderbirds will play on Friday at the Columbus River Dragons in Georgia. The two teams will then play at the Annex on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.