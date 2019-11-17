w
The Carolina Thunderbirds showed plenty of balance on Saturday night with four players scoring goals in a 4-1 over the Danville Dashers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The first-place Thunderbirds, who are the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, scored in the first period as Daniel Klinecky scored with assists going to Joe Cangelosi and Konner Haas.

The Dashers tied it up at 1 when Aaron Atwell scored in the second period.

The Thunderbirds (7-1) put the game away with three goals in the third period from Jo Osaka, Dominik Fejt and Stanislav Vlasov. It was Fejt’s first game back after serving a five-game suspension.

Jan Salak also had two assists for the Thunderbirds. Goalie Patrik Polivka picked up his second straight victory as he made 32 saves. The Thunderbirds also beat the Dashers 4-1 on Friday night.

The Annex was sold out again with 3,300 in attendance.

The Thunderbirds will play on Friday at the Columbus River Dragons in Georgia. The two teams will then play at the Annex on Saturday at 6 p.m.

