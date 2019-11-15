The Carolina Thunderbirds remained in first place in the Western Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 4-1 win Friday over the Danville Dashers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The Thunderbirds got goals from Konner Haas and Jan Salak in the second period to make it 2-0. In the third period, the Thunderbirds closed it out in style with goals from Daniel Martin and Jo Osaka.
The Thunderbirds (6-1) opened the scoring midway through the second period when Haas scored with an assist going to Jay Kenney. The Dashers tied the game nine seconds later when Fred Hein scored with an assist from Nick Gullo. Later in the second, Salak scored to make it 2-1 with an assist going to Stanislav Vlasov.
In the third period, Martin’s goal was assisted by Haas, and Osaka’s goal was assisted by Nathan Campbell and Petr Panacek.
Goalie Patrik Polivka, who made his first start for the Thunderbirds, picked up the win as he had 18 saves.
The Thunderbirds had 51 shots.
Notes: Michael Bunn, the Thunderbirds’ leading scorer, missed the game with an injury. His status for tonight’s game was uncertain…. Before Friday night’s game, the Thunderbirds were in first place in the Western Division and Danville was in second place…. The two teams will play again tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 6 p.m. For tonight’s game Dominik Fejt of the Thunderbirds will return after serving a five-game suspension for a cross-check to the face of Elmira’s Ahmed Mahfouz last month.... Attendance was listed at 2,500.
