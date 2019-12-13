Steve MacIntyre scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Carolina Thunderbirds topped the Elmira Enforcers 4-2 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Friday night.

The Enforcers struck first in the game. Hudson Michealis scored late in the first period as the Enforces took a 1-0 lead. The Thunderbirds were held scoreless in the period, but still outshot Elmira 24-12. Carolina held Elmira to just 20 total shots in the game.

Back-to-back goals from Joe Cangelosi and Jan Krivohlavek gave Carolina a 2-1 lead in the second period. Elmira tied the score at 2-2 early in the third period on a goal by Brandon Tucker, off an assist from Michealis.

MacIntyre punched in a goal for the Thunderbirds six minutes into the final period as Carolina regained the lead at 3-2. Michael Bunn scored again for Carolina to put a dagger in the game. Bunn and Cangelosi posted two points (one goal, one assist) apiece to lead Thunderbirds.

Carolina (15-1) hosts Elmira (7-7) tonight at 6:05 p.m. to wrap up their weekend series.

