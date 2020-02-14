The Carolina Thunderbirds poured it on early and often at the David Palmer Arena in Danville, Va. on Friday night, cruising past the Danville Dashers by a final score of 8-1.
Despite scoring eight total goals, only one Thunderbird found the back of the net twice. Jan Krivohlavek dropped in goals in the second and third period to pace Carolina in the scoring column.
Peter Panacek, Everett Thompson and Jan Salak all recorded three points apiece for the Thunderbirds, with Panacek's all coming off assists. Thompson and Salak each scored a goal themselves to go with two assists each.
The Thunderbirds scored four goals in the opening period of the game, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Dashers' lone goal did not come until there were four minutes left in the game, which made it 7-1 at the time.
Jacob Mullen was a force protecting the net for Carolina, allowing only one goal on 25 shots by the Dashers.
Up next, the Thunderbirds will continue their series against the Dashers in Danville tomorrow night with the puck drop scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.