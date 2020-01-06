The first-place Carolina Thunderbirds have made a trade to help with their depth at goalie.
The Thunderbirds have acquired goalie Jake Mullen and forward Jimmy Philbin from the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees. The two were acquired for money.
General manager Jimmy Milliken said: “We’re bringing in Mullen to battle for playing time and add goaltending depth for us.”
The Thunderbirds, who are 20-3 this season and are the defending league champions, lost goalie Henry Dill earlier this season when he was loaned to Roanoke, Va. of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Mullen has been the very busy goalie for the Rumble Bees, who have won just once this season and are 1-25. He twice made 60-plus saves against the Thunderbirds earlier this season in blowout wins for the Thunderbirds. He is a native of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and played in Sweden’s second division last year.
Philbin, a Glenview, Ill. native, notched 37 points in four years of NCAA D-III play and served as the Mustangs alternate captain during his senior season.
The Thunderbirds also announced that defenseman Nathan Campbell was loaned to the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. Campbell had four goals and 17 assists for the Thunderbirds this season.
