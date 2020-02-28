The Carolina Thunderbirds lost the first game of their weekend series against the Watertown Wolves on Friday night in a shootout 2-1.
The game was scoreless until the third period when Dallas Desjarlais dropped in a goal only three minutes into the third. But the Wolves didn't stay ahead for long, as Gleb Krivoshapkin evened the score just three minutes later.
The two teams traded shots in the closing minutes of the third, but neither could get the go-ahead goal.
In overtime, Watertown goalie Jeremy Pominville came up with a crucial one-on-one save with only 2:35 to go, keeping the tie game in tact. Only thirty-seconds later, the Thunderbirds had what looked to be the game-winning goal, but it was called back because a Carolina player interfered with the goalie.
Pominville came up with 67 saves on the night in regulation and overtime, while Carolina's Nicholas Modica had 34 saves.
In the shootout, the Thunderbirds connected on their first try, but failed to score again in the shootout, while Watertown went 3-3.
Carolina will remain in Watertown for their next game tonight against the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m.
