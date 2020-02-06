The sky is not falling, and the ice has not melted.
That’s the message Coach Andre Niec had for “The Flock,” the nickname for the Carolina Thunderbirds fan base. He hasn't been pleased with the comments he's read on the team's Facebook page.
The Thunderbirds, who were only able to take 13 players on a three-game trip last weekend to Danbury because of injuries and suspensions, lost all three games.
In the Thunderbirds' three-year history, they'd lost three in a row only once. The Thunderbirds (25-5) still lead their Federal Prospects Hockey League division by 16 points over Danville and will play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex against Watertown for two games and one game against Columbus.
“We don’t know how many players will be available,” Niec said this week after a practice. “We will have to manage it on Friday night for sure, but we will get Michael Bunn and Everett Thompson back for Saturday because their suspensions will be up.”
Niec sat in his office at the Annex after going through the practice in full equipment, forced into helping out because of a lack of bodies.
Later in the week, Niec was suspended by the league for the two games against Watertown for his actions on Saturday in Danbury.
"After having beer thrown on him and being spit on by fans, Andre said something to those fans and the league responded and suspended him," said Jimmy Milliken, the Thunderbirds president and general manager. "Andre told me after the first intermission about it and I was assured there would be security to help, but that didn't happen. We're not happy about this suspension."
By league rules Niec can be in the building but not the locker room for the two games until 30 minutes after each game. Niec's fiance, Karolína Huvarová, the team's fitness trainer and a fitness model in the Czech Republic, will likely be on the bench with Milliken.
Top Thunderbirds goalie Patrick Polivka has a leg injury and is out for the season. Goalie Jack Mullen has moved up, and radio analyst Kelly Curl is now back on the roster as the backup.
“It will hurt us,” Niec said about the lack of depth, “and the fans don’t see that, they just see that you lost three games in a row and they are right on your butt. They are forgetting to look at the standings and look at the stats and our guys are right there where we were last year. I don’t know why everybody is freaking out right now.”
Niec said he has been avoiding social media negativity from fans. Over the three seasons, the Thunderbirds are 98-36 under Niec. There have been some comments on the team's Facebook page that Niec said he didn't think were fair.
“I’ve said that if it continues like that then I’ll resign,” Niec said of the criticism.
Despite outscoring opponents by 86 goals, the Thunderbirds are just nine points ahead of Danbury, the 10-team league's other division leader.
“Because we’ve won so many games last year, people expect so much,” Niec said. “They don’t know what’s behind the curtain if a guy is sick or hurt. Again, it’s tough some times.”
The league limits each team's salary cap to $2,900 a week, according to Milliken. Depending on the size of a roster, players might be making about $150 a week. Many Thunderbirds have jobs to supplement their love for hockey.
“It’s a slap in the face to players because those players are doing everything they can for this team and this community,” Niec said. “Let’s be honest, what we’ve accomplished in these 2½ years since the franchise started up – nobody has done that well in this league. They should be humble and happy to have hockey here and my guys go out in the community a lot, stay after games and sign all the autographs after a game and talk to fans no matter if we win or lose.”
Jay Kenney, who had a goal and five assists in the three games at Danbury, and Steve MacIntyre, a former NHL player, are both full-time firefighters.
“Sometimes Jay doesn’t even sleep after getting off at 6 a.m.," Niec said. "He comes to the rink and we have practice, then he gets a couple of hours sleep right here in the locker room. And I’ll tell him to go home, but he wants to be at practice and around the guys to help anyway that he can.”
The Thunderbirds also are required to do community service, such as reading at schools. They also help with junior hockey leagues.
Veteran Joe Cangelosi says the attrition this season has been bad. From injuries to suspensions to players being loaned out to the Southern Professional Hockey League, the roster has been hit hard.
“Andre works us so hard with conditioning so we can handle it,” Cangelosi said.
Cangelosi says the Thunderbirds remain focused on defending their championship, not the negativity on social media.
“It gets a little ridiculous with some of those comments, and I just think that everybody needs to trust the process over a long season,” Cangelosi said. “It’s a marathon and it’s not a sprint. It’s good to be back home so to be in front of our home crowd now we’ll get right on track again. There’s no need to panic at this point.”
