The Carolina Thunderbirds continued their incredible season on Saturday night by handling the Mentor Ice Breakers for the second night in a row, beating them 2-1.
The Thunderbirds jumped ahead early on in the game following a Vincent D’Andrea goal in the first period. For D’Andrea, it was a big goal, coming against his former team, the Ice Breakers, where he spent last season in the FPHL.
The Thunderbirds were nearly held scoreless during the second period, but Daniel Martin got Carolina on the board again, off assists from Jan Salak and Petr Panacek, which put the Thunderbirds ahead the rest of the way.
The Ice Breakers got on the board early on in the third period following a Declan Conway goal off an assist from Jon Buttitta. Carolina locked up on defense the rest of the way, ensuring their 17th win of the season.
The Thunderbirds will return home next weekend to take on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex at 7:35 p.m.
