The Carolina Thunderbirds scored four goals in the second period on their way to a 6-5 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Thunderbirds (5-1) suffered a 3-2 loss to the Hat Tricks in their home opener on Friday night.

Leading the way for the Thunderbirds was Daniel Martin, who scored a hat trick against the Hat Tricks. His three goals were a season high.

Also scoring goals was Joe Osaka, Petr Panacek and Everett Thompson. Michael Bunn had two assists as the Thunderbirds had a season high in goals scored.

Goalie Henry Dill of the Thunderbirds had 17 saves. Goalie Dillon Kelley made 43 saves for the Hat Tricks.

The Thunderbirds led 6-4 before Kendall Bolen-Porter scored to make it 6-5 late in the game.

The Thunderbirds will be back in action at the Annex this weekend with a Friday night game against the Danville Dashers that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams will also play Saturday at 6 p.m.

