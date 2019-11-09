The Carolina Thunderbirds scored four goals in the second period on their way to a 6-5 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The Thunderbirds (5-1) suffered a 3-2 loss to the Hat Tricks in their home opener on Friday night.
Leading the way for the Thunderbirds was Daniel Martin, who scored a hat trick against the Hat Tricks. His three goals were a season high.
Also scoring goals was Joe Osaka, Petr Panacek and Everett Thompson. Michael Bunn had two assists as the Thunderbirds had a season high in goals scored.
Goalie Henry Dill of the Thunderbirds had 17 saves. Goalie Dillon Kelley made 43 saves for the Hat Tricks.
The Thunderbirds led 6-4 before Kendall Bolen-Porter scored to make it 6-5 late in the game.
The Thunderbirds will be back in action at the Annex this weekend with a Friday night game against the Danville Dashers that will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The two teams will also play Saturday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.