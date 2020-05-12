The Carolina Thunderbirds are starting to put together their roster for the 2020-21 season.
The team announced this week that forwards Jan Salak and Petr Panacek will return.
"They are important pieces to our roster, and they are hard workers for us," Coach Andre Niec said.
Panacek led the team with assists and scored a career-high 25 goals.
Salak led the Thunderbirds with 29 goals, the most by a player in the franchise's three-year history. Salak will begin his sixth year in the the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The Thunderbirds won the 2019 championship, with the 2020 season cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awesome News
