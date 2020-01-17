After dropping two straight games to Danbury at the start of the new year, the Carolina Thunderbirds find themselves back on the winning track. On Friday night they picked up their third straight victory, a 3-2 win over the Delaware Thunder at the Coliseum Annex.
With just six seconds remaining in regulation, Stanislav Bachor snuck a shot past Delaware goaltender Aaron Taylor to give Carolina the 3-2 win.
The Thunderbirds, who improved to 22-3, remain in first place by a wide margin in the Western Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Jan Salak scored his 16th goal of the season, giving the Thunderbirds an early 1-0 advantage about 12 1/2 minutes into the first period.
Just a few minutes later, Carolina saw its early lead vanish when Charlie Pens Jr. tied the game with a goal, assisted from Eric Masters. A minute later the Thunderbirds found themselves behind as Anton Kalinin gave the Thunder its first lead of the game at 2-1.
It didn’t take the Thunderbirds long to respond, however, as Joe Cangelosi tied the game at 2-2 with under a minute to go in the first period. The goal was Cangelosi’s seventh of the season.
After a combined four-goal first period, both teams settled in defensively, not allowing a goal for over 38-plus minutes.
The Thunderbirds will attempt to complete a two-game sweep of the Thunder tonight, with a puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. at the Annex.
