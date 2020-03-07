The visiitng Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Columbus (Ga.) River Dragons 7-5 on Saturday to avoid losing back-to-back games on the weekend.
The Thunderbirds were led by Jan Krivohlavek’s three points, two of which came on goals. He was the only Thunderbird to score multiple goals on the night.
Carolina got off to yet another sluggish start, allowing Columbus to score the opening goal of the game. The Thunderbirds did tie the game 1-1 before going into the first intermission on Krivohlavek’s first goal.
The second period was when the Thunderbirds did most of their damage, scoring four of their seven goals in the period. The barrage of goals allowed Carolina to enter the final intermission with a 5-3 lead.
Krivohlavek, Petr Panacek, Jon Buttitta and Jan Salak all scored goals for Carolina in their big second period.
The River Dragons did put up a fight in the final period, scoring an early goal to pull within one, but back-to-back goals from Daniel Klinecky and Jiri Pargac gave the Thunderbirds a 7-4 lead.
Columbus scored their last goal in the final seconds of the game.
Carolina will be going for the series win when they face off against the River Dogs tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
