Bowman Gray Stadium is famous for its narrow racing surface. It's nearly impossible to go three-wide anywhere around the flat, quarter-mile track without incident. Three drivers, however, found a way to accomplish it off the track.
Brandon Brendle, Chuck Wall and A.J. Sanders are in a three-way tie for first place in the Stadium Stock Division with 430 points apiece. Grayson Keaton is in fourth place, just three points behind the top three.
Sanders, who has won two championships and has 48 wins, the most of any driver in Stadium Stock, put it succinctly.
"All my deal is just go out and race," he said. "The points will come if you finish good. That's all you can do.
"Bowman Gray is not a place you — over the years I've raced over there, you cannot go over there and try to do a strategy because it'll never work out."
Wall won championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He's looking to end that three-year drought this season.
"We've got a shot at it," he said. "There's some good competition there. A.J.'s got a good car, Brandon's got a good car. He's a good driver. Grayson's got a good car. Grayson can make up spots.
"All three of them that we're running against is real tough competitors, got fast cars. The way I look at it, I guess we've got a 1 and 4 shot."
Brendle was runner-up to Wall in 2015 in a points race that came down to the final weekend of the season.
"I lost it by one point on the last lap of the last race," Brendle said. "Honestly, I really don't stress about it anymore. If it happens, it happens. If it don't we've had fun with family and friends."