The love of the sport.
That might not be the NCAA Division III motto, but it’s a good place to start.
Unlike Division I and Division II where there are athletic scholarships that help defray the cost of playing a sport in college, the Division III model is set up differently. There are academic scholarships to help athletes who play Division III sports, but for the most part the students pay to play the sport they love.
With the cancellation of all spring sports because of the pandemic, Division III athletes such as Pfeiffer lacrosse players Tom Romanik, Luke Cox and Bailey Coltman, were all awarded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA just like at the higher levels. All three are seniors and all played against each other in high schools in the Triad, but the lure of coming back next spring is there.
One of the benefits if all three return is that Pfeiffer, which is located in the town of Misenheimer, will be an official member of Division III. The private school with about 1,800 students is located about an hour’s drive from Winston-Salem.
“I think we really have a chance to be even better next season,” said Cox, who said he’s likely to return since he’s already earned his undergraduate degree and will take more graduate classes next year working toward a masters degree. “And to know that we can play in the national playoffs means even more.”
Tucker Nelson, the interim head coach, watched their season end in early March with a 2-4 record.
According to Coltman, who will graduate in December with his degree in criminal justice, the Falcons have a good shot at being conference champions next season.
“We were really starting to get it together and then our season ended,” Coltman said.
Coltman said tuition with room and board at Pfeiffer is around $23,000 a semester. However, it’s a little cheaper for graduate students, but they have to find a place to live off campus.
Romanik, who is a goalie and graduated from Reagan, says he has known Cox and Coltman for a long time. Cox graduated from Mount Tabor and Coltman graduated from East Forsyth.
“I mean, when I first heard about it was a no-brainer because I love lacrosse and love playing in college,” Romanik said. “But then you start thinking about it more and there are other considerations. I have talked to Luke and Bailey and I think they are leaning toward coming back, but it’s not that simple for me.”
Romanik said he’ll take the summer to decide if he wants to take some graduate classes. He was a double major in business and history.
“I do have options,” Romanik said.
