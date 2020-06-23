wsss
Landon Barnes of Pilot Mountain, Jake Herring of Wilson and Colin Dutton of Foxfire each fired 4 under 68s to share medalist honors on Tuesday at the 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship being played at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

The top 64 golfers advanced to Wednesday’s first round of match play.

Tyler DeChellis of Clayton shot 69 while Drew Greene of Greenville, Caleb Surratt of Indian Trial and Michael La Sasso each shot 70.

Among those making it into match play from the Triad were Caden Baker (71) of Mebane, Jack Burrs (72) of Greensboro, Garrett Hauk (72) of Burlington, Andre Plate (72) of Greensboro, Kyle Haas (73) of Winston-Salem and Ben Jordan (74) of Greensboro.

There were 20 golfers who shot 3-over 75, but a playoff was needed to determine the final 13 spots into the match-play portion of the tournament. Among the locals who made it into match play out of the playoff were Sam Haggas, a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness who is playing on his home course at Maple Chase.

The tournament will conclude on Friday with the semifinal matches and the championship match.

