Justin Taylor, a veteran driver at Bowman Gray Stadium, doesn’t have to be reminded that this weekend would have been the season opener.
“Now, all we can do is sit on the couch and wait,” said Taylor, the champion of the Sportsman Division last summer. “We can play board games or watch TV, but we can’t get out and race, and I know us drivers really want to get out there again.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down everything, and the optimism about the stadium’s opener, which was already rescheduled for May 9, has evaporated.
“I can’t imagine with the way everything is going that we will be out there May 9," said Burt Myers, the four-time defending champion in the Modified Division. "At this point, I just want to be out there anytime this summer.”
Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned Bowman Gray Stadium racing series, said the organization is in a holding pattern. He has not had recent discussions with the city of Winston-Salem, which owns the track.
Garrison had hoped that teams could get out and practice on May 3, but that doesn’t look realistic either.
“I think it depends on which news station you watch as to what is happening now,” Garrison said. “We are either very optimistic that this will let up in the near future and we can return to normal or it’s going to be a very long summer.”
Garrison said that the restrictions placed on the state of North Carolina by Gov. Roy Cooper as well as Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem make it impossible to think about when the racing season could open. He says that when the restrictions are lifted, there will still be plenty of adjustments to be made.
Bowman Gray Stadium can hold 17,000 fans, but allowing a full house of fans in less than a month isn’t realistic, according to Garrison.
“I really think the decision will be made for us by the governor and the mayor and other city officials as to what our next step would be,” Garrison said.
One of the suggestions being thrown around, at least at the high-ranking pro level of some sports, is possible playing in front of no fans. That makes sense for pro sports with lucrative television contracts, but Bowman Gray Stadium racing doesn’t have that.
Garrison said it’s not realistic to race with no fans in attendance because the purses for Saturday’s races come from ticket sales. While live streaming games or major NASCAR races could work to satisfy sponsors, it wouldn’t work that well at Bowman Gray.
“It’s a trickle down sort of thing because we have sponsors and the drivers have sponsors but those sponsors can’t be seen if there is an empty stadium,” Garrison said. “We need those sponsors to make it work, so it’s a big circle and if you break a link in that circle it doesn’t work.”
Myers, who along with Tim Brown has each won 10 Modified titles, says racing with no fans would be a major challenge at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“It would be different, that’s for sure,” said Myers, who is the four-time defending Modified Division champion. “But it wouldn’t really be feasible because of the purse and the sponsors are all there because they count on fans to be at the stadium each Saturday.”
Chuck Wall, the champion in the Stadium Stock Division last season, said racing in front of an empty stadium is not the answer.
“We don’t have a lucrative television contract so that would be a slap in the face to our sponsors,” Wall said. “Now maybe they could cut the attendance down to where maybe the first 10,000 fans could get in or something like that. But I don’t see us racing in front of no fans.”
The 72nd season of racing has 15 weekends on the schedule if they started on May 9, but Garrison said they wound up racing 13 weeks last season because of rainouts.
“We could still get a lot of races in, but like I said earlier we just don’t know when we can start and what it will look like,” Garrison said. “And another thing is if we think that it’s just going to be business as usual as soon as the restrictions are lifted that’s wishful thinking. What will be the new normal is something we may be trying to figure out for a long time.”
Garrison said he’s come up with several plans for when it is OK to go racing again, and one of them could be a reduction in how many fans are allowed in each Saturday night.
“We could maybe allow just 5,000 or so fans and they could all be spread out through the stadium to have that social distancing,” Garrison said. “That’s certainly something to consider.”
Taylor, who will begin his 10th season at Bowman Gray Stadium, said his car is ready to go but he needs practice laps before the opener.
“It’s very strange that we aren’t gearing up this week to go out to the track,” Taylor said. “My car is sitting there ready to go, but we don’t have any idea when we can get out there.”
Myers joked that driving to Walmart to pick up supplies isn’t the same thing as practice.
“You can only go so fast getting to the store,” Myers said.
Myers agreed with Taylor that there must be practice time at Bowman Gray Stadium before the season opener.
“We will all need to get some sort of practice in before we can start racing," Myers said. "That’s a safety thing, because we all can’t just show up one Saturday and start racing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.