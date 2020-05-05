Drivers, crews, Bowman Gray Stadium racing officials and its die-hard fan base have been hoping for a light at the end of the tunnel during this COVID-19 pandemic.
With the racing season in limbo at Bowman Gray, there’s still no answers as to when - or even if - there will be the 72nd season of short-track racing this summer.
“We’re following the guidelines of the state and while the Governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday there’s still a critical piece that is missing, and that’s about mass gatherings,” said Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager of Winston-Salem, which owns Bowman Gray Stadium.
Governor Roy Cooper unveiled the state’s plan for slowly reopening over the next six weeks. In his Phase Three plan there’s a call for “further increase in the number of people allowed at gatherings.”
According to that measure there’s hope that a stadium such as Bowman Gray Stadium could open and have racing on Saturday nights. The stadium holds 17,000, but Rowe isn’t sure how many people would be allowed in once the state returns to a "new normal" this summer.
“It’s a critical point for the racing over at the stadium,” Rowe said. “I just don’t have a sense of those mass gathering guidelines because right now it’s no more than 10 people at a time, so what will that guideline be once we hit Phase Three?”
Gray Garrison, the promoter of the weekly NASCAR series that’s held at Bowman Gray Stadium, says he’s working closely with the city to determine what’s next.
The opener was scheduled for mid-April but got pushed to May 9 before that was also postponed indefinitely. A weekly Sunday night email continues to be sent to fans, but there's been no changes in those updates over the last couple of weeks.
“We are really like everybody else in that we can only just sit back and wait,” Garrison said. “We obviously want everybody safe and sound before we even think about meeting at the track. We just don’t know when that might be.”
In the three phases that Gov. Cooper unveiled it would mean that mass gatherings might not be feasible until at least the end of June. That timeline could also change if the pandemic doesn’t slow, but Rowe said it’s so hard to even throw out a date at this point.
“Realistically late June or early July is something that would make sense, but once again, it’s all going to be determined by state guidelines,” Rowe said.
Tim Brown, a veteran driver with 10 Modified Division championships, says his cars are ready to go, and he’s just waiting for any kind of sign as to when there might be racing this summer.
“First and foremost, I hope that all the families out there are safe,” Brown said. “I’m super competitive and want to be racing, but we have to do what’s best for our community. It’s a difficult time in America right now and I feel like if sports can get back going again it would ease the minds of people. It would give them some relief of the stress because these are trying times.”
Garrison has been having conversations with Robert Mulhearn, the facilities manager of Bowman Gray Stadium, but there’s been no confirmed date as to when drivers can even practice.
“I think there would actually be a two-week window where they could promote (the season opener) and the drivers could get over there to practice and things like that,” Rowe said.
Garrison agreed with Rowe’s assessment about a two-week window to get ready for the opener.
“Maybe we could do some practicing and get into race mode, but that’s something that we have to continue to monitor based on the governor’s guidelines,” Garrison said.
NASCAR’s Cup Series will try to resume again later this month but will hold races without fans. The series will actually have three races in a span of 10 days starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, and it will also race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.
Garrison said there is no plan for Bowman Gray Stadium to race without fans.
“We need our fans there, so that’s not something we’ve talked about at all,” Garrison said.
One reason NASCAR’s Cup Series can experiment without fans is because of its lucrative TV contract.
“There has to be fans in the stands,” Brown said about the atmosphere that surrounds the summer racing season at one of the oldest shorts tracks in the state. “At the stadium, the fans pay for the racing and that’s what makes up the purses we run for. Another reason are the sponsors, because my sponsors don’t want me to go race with no fans there. It just doesn’t work for us out there to race in an empty stadium.”
Garrison says he’s thought about different scenarios to hold racing, and allowing a certain amount of fans into the stadium is one of them. But then there’s the challenge of which fans do get in, and how would all of that be handled.
Garrison said he would be open to most anything even limiting fans to a certain number, but he hopes that it doesn’t come down to that.
“If we have a choice of opening up a week later but we don't have to limit fans, then we would probably wait a another week to open,” Garrison said.
Rowe was asked about possibly allowing a limited amount of fans into the stadium where it would be easier to practice social distancing.
“Like I said earlier, it’s all going to depend on how many people will be allowed in one place for a mass gathering,” Rowe said. “Those numbers will ultimately determine if there will be racing this summer.”
As for the social distancing that will likely carry on all summer and into fall, Garrison said he would be fine with that because the fans want to see racing and will do whatever it takes.
“We would have to make some adjustments in the stands and at the concession stands,” Garrison said about social distancing guidelines, "but we could make it work.”
