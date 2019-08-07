The Winston-Salem Open announced on Wednesday that Canadian Denis Shapovalov will be one of the four wild cards for the tournament.
Shapovalov, 20, is the second wild card to be announced for the tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 17-24 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. He joins the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, who received a wild card earlier this summer.
Shapovalov, who was born in Israel and moved to Toronto before his first birthday, made a big splash in 2017, reaching as high as No. 20 in the world rankings. He currently is ranked No. 32 and has a record of 15-16 this year.
"It's fantastic to have truly one of the sport's up-and-coming stars reach out to us about coming to Winston," Tournament Director Bill Oakes said.
Shapovalov played second-seeded Dominic Thiem from Austria in the second round of the ATP 1000 tournament in Montreal later Wednesday afternoon.
"He's a wonderful hardcourt player," Oakes said. "So I think it's a great fit for us with him as he gets ready for the U.S. Open. I think our hardcourts will really suit his game extremely well."
Oakes also announced on Wednesday that Wake Forest players Petros Chrysochos and Borna Gojo will be singles wild cards in the qualifying tournament which starts Aug. 17. Chrysochos, who just graduated from Wake Forest in May, defeated Gojo, who just finished his junior year, in the NCAA singles national championship at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in 2018.
"Our partnership with Wake Forest is extremely important and valuable," Oakes said. "And we see a great opportunity and the tremendous success that Borna and Petros have had while they were at Wake."
In doubles, Leander Paes and Jonathan Erlich received wild cards for the Winston-Salem Open. Paes, who is 46 and is a native of India, is ranked No. 71 in doubles and was ranked No. 1 in 1999.
"Leander is a great ambassador for our tournament," Oakes said. "He's always been fantastic about helping when he's here."