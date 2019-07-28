Tommy Neal is affectionately called "The Tiger" by fans at Bowman Gray and he showed why Saturday night.
Neal started second and trailed just the first lap as he won his fourth career 100-lap Sportsman Division race, a feat that no other driver in the division had ever done.
Saturday's race was the final race of the three scheduled 100-lap races in the Sportsman Division. Justin Taylor and Dylan Ward, Neal's teammate, won the previous two.
"It feels phenomenal. It feels great," he said. "I feel like we should've gotten the first two 100s too. We just got them took away from us there toward the end there. We've led more laps than anybody this year."
Neal defeated 2017 points champion Derek Stoltz and Ward, who had won five races in the previous five weeks. Neal also races for Dylan Ward Racing.
"I think it's great," Ward said. "I mean I do Tommy's car and set it up. He stays in the shop pretty much full-time now. I do all the set-up and all his tires and everything. It's really good. At least DWR still got a win tonight."
In winning the race Saturday night he picked up his 44th win, passing Gene Pack on the career wins list. Pack is retired from racing and lives in Cherry Grove.
"It feels pretty good," Neal said. "I'm going to have to give old Gene, old Papa Smurf, a hard time. Me and him are good buddies. We rode motorcycles together and we go out to eat wings. We've cussed and fussed each other."
Drivers in the Sportsman Division are accustomed to driving mostly 20-lap races on a given night, but experienced drivers like Neal know how to navigate through a longer race.
"I know I have a fast hot rod and I know I was a little bit better than (Stoltz) was, but whenever you get on the outside you can pinch a man down and you can loosen his car up his car a little bit," Neal said. "I just had to play defense for a few laps there and keep on going.
"But Derek ran a good race there. He run me clean and John John (Holleman, who finished fourth), and I respect them a lot for that."
Stoltz had a different take on how Neal won.
"The night was pretty good," Stoltz said. "The car's in good shape there, man. It took us a couple laps to get going, but when you ride with people like Tommy Neal that wants to run you up on the wall on restarts, he cost me a couple races because of doing that.
"And next time I'm going to right-rear him after that restart. We work too hard on it to drive people like that. But second, I'll take it."
When Neal found out about what Stoltz said about him on the restarts he was at a loss.
"I guess he don't like to get beat," Neal said. "He don't know what it's like to get beat."
Ward had his own issues Saturday night. According to him, Bowman Gray officials ruled that his engine was illegal during practice. He said he had to go back to his shop and put in a new motor.
"I mean everybody over here tries to fudge the rules on motors as much as they can, but my motor, they said it checked wrong one and then it checked right the next time," Ward said. "And (they) told me I could run anymore."
Ward said he about an hour and half to get the motor in place.
"It lasted," he said. "We still had a good piece and to come out third is not too bad."
Despite being upset at the Bowman Gray's decision to make him change motors he still maintained his composure throughout the race and moved the field.
"I'm pretty upset about it," Ward said. "I mean it just don't look good. I mean it happens. I've gotten lucky and won five races in a row. It's what happens when you win five races in a row. I mean I expect it. I mean it is what it is."
Neal also had a good night in the points race. He started Saturday 33 points behind Taylor for the lead and 22 points behind second-place Kyle Southern. Taylor finished fifth and Southern finished 18th in the 100-lap race Saturday night.
"I think if we hadn't gotten took out in the second 100 or the first 100, that's really the only two bad races I've had," Neal said. "If we wouldn't have done that we probably would've given Justin a run for his money with the points."