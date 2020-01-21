Nathan Chen

At left is Nathan Chen, as an 11-year-old, during the Novice short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2011. Chen dominated his competition to win the title. (Jerry Wolford/News & Record) At right, Chen competes in the Men Free Skating during the ISU figure skating France's Trophy, in Grenoble, French Alps, France, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Barring a catastrophe or injury, Nathan Chen will win. He has won every individual competition he’s entered since he faltered in the short program of the 2018 Olympics, setting record scores along the way — all while attending Yale and training with his coach via Skype. The biggest drama surrounding Chen this season has been his colorful shirt choices. Fans might remember his first competition in Greensboro in 2011, when he won the novice title as a 10-year-old. He recently bested two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu in the Grand Prix finals by a wide margin, landing five quads in the long program.

The real competition is for second and third place. Vincent Zhou, last year’s nationals runner-up and worlds bronze medalist, took off the Grand Prix season, but has since changed coaches and plans to compete in Greensboro. Jason Brown is a fan favorite for his artistry, but his technical components fall short of the top men in the world, because he doesn’t have a consistent quad.

Other skaters to watch include Camden Pulkinen; Alex Krasnozhon; Tomoki Hiwatashi, last year’s world junior champion; and Jimmy Ma, known for his high-energy music and routines.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments