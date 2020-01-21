Barring a catastrophe or injury, Nathan Chen will win. He has won every individual competition he’s entered since he faltered in the short program of the 2018 Olympics, setting record scores along the way — all while attending Yale and training with his coach via Skype. The biggest drama surrounding Chen this season has been his colorful shirt choices. Fans might remember his first competition in Greensboro in 2011, when he won the novice title as a 10-year-old. He recently bested two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu in the Grand Prix finals by a wide margin, landing five quads in the long program.
The real competition is for second and third place. Vincent Zhou, last year’s nationals runner-up and worlds bronze medalist, took off the Grand Prix season, but has since changed coaches and plans to compete in Greensboro. Jason Brown is a fan favorite for his artistry, but his technical components fall short of the top men in the world, because he doesn’t have a consistent quad.
Other skaters to watch include Camden Pulkinen; Alex Krasnozhon; Tomoki Hiwatashi, last year’s world junior champion; and Jimmy Ma, known for his high-energy music and routines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.