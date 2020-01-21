Bradie Tennell

United States' Bradie Tennell competes in the women's free skating program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
US Championships Figure Skating

Alysa Liu performs her women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The ladies’ field has taken a massive technical leap since the 2018 Olympics, when American Mirai Nagasu became the first woman to land a triple Axel in the Olympics. Now, a crop of young Russian skaters are regularly landing triple Axels and quad jumps in competition.

Last year, Alysa Liu became the youngest ever individual U.S. national champion at 13 years old — and she’s still too young to compete in senior international competition. She was helped to the title with multiple triple Axels, and is also the first American woman to land a quad in competition.

Bradie Tennell, last year’s silver medalist, was the only U.S. woman to make the Grand Prix final this season and is probably the most consistent of the U.S. ladies, although she so far lacks the triple Axel or quads. She’s been considered a more technical skater, but she’s taken a big step forward in her artistry from last season.

Reigning bronze medalist Mariah Bell is known for her lovely artistry and has been improving her technical consistency. Gracie Gold, the 2014 and 2016 national champion, has been attempting a comeback from mental-health and eating-disorder issues, and has qualified to compete in Greensboro. Some other skaters to watch include Starr Andrews, Amber Glenn, Emily Zhang and 2017 national champion Karen Chen.

