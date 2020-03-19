With a large number of international hockey players on the Carolina Thunderbirds there’s plenty to worry about for Coach Andre Niec as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter lives all around the world.
When it became a reality that the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s season was cancelled with 11 games to go, the Thunderbirds have gone into scramble mode. While most of the U.S. born players on the roster have gone home or are staying in Winston-Salem the 12 international players are trying to figure out their next move.
“We want to make sure they are safe,” Niec said about the status of his players.
Niec, who along with his fiancé, Karolina Huvarova, are making sure that the players continue to have a place to live and to make sure they have groceries. The good news is the players just received a paycheck from the Thunderbirds. Whether they get any more paychecks is something Niec wasn't sure about now that the season is officially over.
Niec, who has been the Thunderbirds coach for all three of their seasons in the FPHL, says he will not leave Winston-Salem to go back home to the Czech Republic until every one of his players is settled.
At the same time, however, he’s also been in constant contact with his elderly parents who live in a Ostrava, which has about 500,000 people and is located just outside the Czech Republic.
Niec and Huvarova, who is the team’s fitness director and sometimes assistant coach, have been in constant contact with their families in the Czech Republic.
“I talked to my family back home and hospitals don’t have supplies and they are shorthanded on masks,” Niec said. “Everybody is trying to sell those masks to make money off this, and that’s not correct. People should be helping each other.”
Niec’s father is 79-years-old and his mother is 68-years-old.
“The biggest problem in Europe right now is that all the government has shut down and there is a travel ban,” Niec said. “You are not supposed to leave your house for at least 14 days. My parents are home and they have enough groceries right now. They can go to the store when they run out but only one of them can go. It’s very bad.”
The average weekly salary of a player in the FPHL is about $150, which is why several of the Thunderbirds also have part-time jobs. Most of those jobs are in the restaurant sector, but because restaurants can only serve to-go meals Niec wasn’t sure if those players would be able to hang onto those jobs.
Among the players Niec said is trying to go home to the Czech Republic are Michael Marcinek, Daniel Klinecky, Stanislav Bachor, Jan Krivohlavek, Jan Salak, Petr Panacek and Jiri Pargac. Two other players, Stanislav Vlasov and Viktor Grebennikov, are from Russia.
Christian Pavlas, a popular player with the Thunderbirds last season, just recently signed with the team, and he arrived in Winston-Salem last week. He’s like the rest of the international players and is trying to get home.
“Patches just got here and he said it’s very bad at home,” Niec said.
Niec said that Salak and Panacek have a chance to stay put in Winston-Salem and might continue to live here through the summer, but the others are trying to make travel plans.
Pargac, 26, says he’s having trouble booking a flight because of the travel ban.
“We haven’t had much luck with flights right now because everything is in limbo for the most part,” said Pargac, who is trying to get to his home in Pribor, which has around 8,500 people living there.
Niec and Pargac have also been looking into a military plane that could take them all home.
“They are saying that if we have 150 people from the Czech Republic we may get a military plane to fly us home, but right now we are all just waiting,” Niec said.
Pargac said they would all need to get to San Diego, Chicago or Newark airports if a military flight could be arranged.
“We are all doing OK and getting by but we know this might be a long process,” Pargac said.
Through social media a lot of the Thunderbirds fans have expressed interest in helping the players get back home. Some season-ticket holders have already committed their money they spent on playoff tickets to go back to the players.
“The fans have been great and have asked us how they can help,” Pargac said. “Some of the fans have even told us if we get kicked out of our apartments we can go live with them.”
Also helping the players as much as they can are the owners of Little Italy Pizza in Rural Hall. Salak and Panacek have grown especially close to owners, Domenico Borredon and his wife, Margherita Looz, and their two small children, Giuseppe and Desiree. Salak and Panacek have worked part-time at Little Italy since the team was founded three years ago.
“It’s a tough situation for everybody right now,” Borredon said. “People are losing their jobs in our business because we don’t have the dining room open and we have just the takeout option.”
Borredon said that as a sponsor for the Thunderbirds he and his family are hoping they can get home safely.
“The whole team has a bunch of good guys and it’s hard on them because they can’t travel home,” Borredon said.
Niec said the fan support has been incredible since the season was cancelled.
“I know a lot of people and fans here are trying to help the players,” Niec said. “They have helped to get us groceries and I have bought groceries for the players to make sure they have enough. And our owners are making sure they have places to live for now, and the guys just got a paycheck so that was good….We just have to figure out how we are all going to get home safely.”
Niec and the players, who were in first place and were going to have a great chance at defending their league title, are hoping that there is a season next spring.
“I would have to consider coming back,” Niec said. “I’m a little upset with the last game and how that all unfolded. Getting suspended for such a long time wasn’t how I wanted it to end. Of course, we didn’t know that would be our last game.
"If you look at what we’ve done here at Carolina winning over 100 games in three years and winning the championship I think I’m doing something good here as the coach. My work is not done yet so maybe I’ll be back next season and we can go another championship.”
