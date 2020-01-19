The Forsyth Invitational, one of the longest running golf tournaments in North Carolina, has a new name.
The committee that runs the tournament voted that this year’s tournament, the 73rd, will be called the Forsyth Championship.
Known as the Forsyth Invitational since its inception, the event wasn’t a true invitational because it is open to any resident of Forsyth County who is 18 years or older.
“We think the name is more along the lines of what the tournament is all about,” said Bobby Hege, the tournament director who works for the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department.
The Forsyth Championship will be Aug. 14-16 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. Hege also said that for the second year in a row the tournament will be later in August because of the dates of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
“With that PGA Tour stop coming in early August, it makes sense to have our tournament the week after,” Hege said.
The field will be capped at 120 golfers, a far cry from the late 1990s and early 2000s when fields were capped at 240 golfers.
Hege said participation was down in all three of the tournaments that the recreation department sponsors, so the intent is to advertise more and try to find new golfers in Forsyth County who might be interested in playing.
“We plan on getting the applications out much earlier for all three tournaments,” Hege said.
The tournaments are also intending to use online registration for the first time.
The entry fee has increased to $165 but includes green fees, cart fees and range balls for all three days. In past years, golfers would pay an entry fee then a cart fee at each course.
For the 59th Forsyth Senior Championship for golfers 50 and older, the 36-hole tournament will be June 4-5 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
“We were glad to see that Maple Chase wanted to host a round again this year,” Hege said about the only private club in Forsyth County that has been part of the tournament in recent years.
The Forsyth Senior’s entry fee is rising to $90 and will include carts and range balls for each day.
The 68th Forsyth Junior for golfers 17 and under will be June 30 and July 1-2 at Pine Knolls, Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course and Reynolds Park. The entry fee is $30, including range balls and the final-day cookout at Reynolds Park.
Hege says that moving the Forsyth Junior from its traditional spot in mid-July to late June will help increase the size of the field.
“We are hoping to advertise on the Carolinas Golf Association web site and the Tarheel Junior Golf website because there are a lot of junior golfers in our county but there are also tournaments played all around the state as well,” Hege said.
Arnold Palmer stamp is a fitting tribute
It made a lot of sense for the U.S. Postal Service to have a commemorative stamp for Arnold Palmer.
Sure, use of snail mail is declining, but the late Palmer was adamant about writing back to his fans. There are countless tales of Palmer making sure to send back something to his many fans who took the time to write him.
"Everyone will continue to spread his name and legacy of how much he did not only for golf but for all of mankind," Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas said. "He was a wonderful man."
Palmer, who died in September 2016 at age 87, was the first global athlete who became a brand thanks to how he treated people. Before he became one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, he played golf at Wake Forest when the campus was in Wake County.
When Palmer’s life was detailed by the Golf Channel in a terrific three-part documentary in 2014, fans sent him a high volume of mail about the series. He responded to all of those letters with hand-written notes that he sent through the mail using stamps.
Around the green
Old Town Club, a Perry Maxwell design that was renovated a few years back by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, continues to draw high rankings in various polls. Old Town Club is ranked No. 65th among the top 100 courses in the world for 2020. Old Town Club, which opened in 1939, was also ranked by Golf magazine’s poll as one of the top 150 courses in the world. Old Town Club, which is considered Wake Forest’s home course, has played host to a college tournament the last two years and has also hosted one of the top AJGA events with the Wyndham Cup….
Russ Perry of Winston-Salem was a winner of the CGA’s Richard S. Tufts player of the year for the Super Senior Men’s division. Perry won for the second year in a row after winning the 11th Carolinas Super Senior championship in 2019 and also five other tournaments….
The Carolinas Golf Foundation announced a partnership with Harold Varner III, a PGA Tour player who was raised in Gastonia. The foundation will work with HV3 Foundation to get more youth involved in the game of golf. “Youth on Course is such a great avenue. I’m pumped to be a part of it,” Varner said. “It’s good to know that there are other people that also want to grow the game.” After seeing the growth of the program, Varner and his foundation has committed to increase their support that includes significant contributions to the Youth on Course Carolinas to provide discounted Youth on Course Carolinas memberships and round subsidies to participating facilities…
Heather Angell, a Winston-Salem native who is a teaching pro in Florida, was recognized by the South Florida PGA for her outstanding contribution to player development in 2019. Angell, a former golfer at Forsyth Country Day and North Carolina, joined the faculty at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2018 as an adjunct professor in the Professional Golf Management Program. She mentored nearly 40 students on networking around the game and also working on playing skills. Angell is the director of instruction at Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.….
Riley Adkins, a 9-year-old girl from Lawsonville, qualified late last year for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Adkins, who won 16 junior tournaments in 2019, was one of 80 winners from the United States, Canada and France who will get to be at Augusta National on the Sunday before the Masters. The finals are scheduled for April 5 and will be televised live on the Golf Channel....
Here’s a no nonsense prediction for the four major championship winners this year. I’ll go with Tiger Woods (the Masters), Jon Rahm (PGA Championship) and Phil Mickelson (U.S. Open). We can dream, can’t we? And Rickie Fowler (British Open).
