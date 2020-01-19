The Forsyth Invitational, one of the longest running golf tournaments in North Carolina, has a new name.
The committee that runs the tournament voted that this year’s tournament, which will be the 73rd, will be called the Forsyth Championship.
Since the tournament began its been known as the Forsyth Invitational, but over the years it wasn’t a true invitational because its open to any resident of Forsyth County who is 18 years or older.
“I think the connotation was you had to be invited but that’s not the case,” said Bobby Hege, the tournament director who works for the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department. “We think the name is more along the lines of what the tournament is all about.”
This year’s Forsyth Championship will be held Aug. 14-16 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. Hege also said that for the second year in a row the tournament will be held later in August because of the dates of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
“With that PGA Tour stop coming in early August it makes sense to have our tournament the week after,” Hege said.
Another aspect of the tournament that has changed is the field will be capped at 120 golfers. That’s a far cry from the late 1990s and early 2000s when the field was capped at 240 golfers.
Hege said participation was down in all three of the tournaments that the recreation department sponsors, so the intent is to advertise more and try to find new golfers in Forsyth County who might be interested in playing.
“We plan on getting the applications out much earlier for all three tournaments,” Hege said.
There are also plans to finally streamline the process to enter the tournaments on-line. The tournaments have never had on-line entry but Hege said he hopes that changes.
“We’re going to try and make it happen,” Hege said.
The only ways to enter the tournament in previous years has been sending in the registration with a check or going to the city’s recreation department’s offices downtown.
Another change in the tournament is the entry fee. The entry fee has been increased to $165 but that includes green fees, cart fees and range balls for all three days of the tournament. In past years there was an entry fee and each golfer paid cart fees each day at the three different courses.
For the 59th Forsyth Senior Championship for golfers 50 and older the 36-hole tournament will be played June 4-5 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
“We were glad to see that Maple Chase wanted to host a round again this year,” Hege said about the only private club in Forsyth County that has been part of the tournament in recent years.
The Forsyth Senior’s entry fee has been increased to $90 but that also includes carts and range balls for each day of the tournament.
The 68th Forsyth Junior for golfers 17 and under, the tournament will be held June 30, July 1 and July 2 at Pine Knolls, Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course and Reynolds Park. The entry fee is $30 and that includes range balls and the final day cookout at Reynolds Park.
Hege says that moving the Forsyth Junior from its traditionally spot in mid-July to late June will help increase the size of the field.
“We are hoping to advertise on the Carolinas Golf Association web site and the Tarheel Junior Golf website because there are a lot of junior golfers in our county but there are also tournaments played all around the state as well,” Hege said.
Arnold Palmer stamp is a fitting tribute
It made a lot of sense for the U.S. Postal Service to have a commemorative stamp on Arnold Palmer.
Sure, there’s not a lot of people that even use snail mail anymore other than for Christmas cards but the late Palmer was adamant about writing back to his fans. There are countless tales of Palmer making sure to send back something to his many fans who took the time to write him.
Coach Jerry Haas of the Wake Forest golf team said naming a stamp after Palmer is a great tribute.
"Everyone will continue to spread his name and legacy of how much he did not only for golf but for all of mankind," Haas said. "He was a wonderful man."
Palmer, who died in September of 2016 at the age of 87, was the first global athlete who became a brand thanks to how he treated people. Before he became one of the world’s most recognizable athletes he played golf at Wake Forest when the campus was in Raleigh.
When Palmer’s life was detailed by the Golf Channel in a terrific three-part documentary in 2014 he received plenty of mail about the series. He responded to all of those letters by hand-written notes that he sent through the mail using stamps.
Around the green
Old Town Club, a Perry Maxwell design that was renovated a few years back by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, continues to draw high rankings in various polls. Old Town Club is ranked No. 65th among the top 100 courses in the world for 2020. Also Old Town Club, which opened in 1939, was also ranked by Golf magazine’s poll as one of the top 150 courses in the world. Old Town Club, which is considered Wake Forest’s home course, has played host to a college tournament the last two years and has also hosted one of the top AJGA events with the Wyndham Cup….
Russ Perry of Winston-Salem was a winner of the CGA’s Richard S. Tufts player of the year for Super Senior Men’s division. Perry won for the second year in a row after winning the 11th Carolinas Super Senior championship in 2019 and also five other tournaments….
The Carolinas Golf Foundation announced a partnership with Harold Varner III, a PGA Tour player who was raised in Gastonia. The foundation will work with HV3 Foundation to get more youth involved in the game of golf. “Youth on Course is such a great avenue. I’m pumped to be a part of it,” Varner said. “It’s good to know that there are other people that also want to grow the game.” After seeing the growth of the program, Varner and his foundation has committed to increase their support that includes significant contributions to the Youth on Course Carolinas to provide discounted Youth on Course Carolinas memberships and round subsidies to participating facilities…
Heather Angell, a Winston-Salem native who is a teaching pro in Florida, was recognized by the South Florida PGA for her outstanding contribution to player development in 2019. Angell, a former golfer at Forsyth Country Day and North Carolina, joined the faculty at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2018 as an adjunct professor in the Professional Golf Management Program. She mentored nearly 40 students on networking around the game and also working on playing skills. Angell is the director of instruction at Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida….
Riley Adkins, a 9-year-old girl from Lawsonville, qualified late last year for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Adkins, who won 16 junior tournaments in 2019, was one of 80 winners from the United States, Canada and France who will get to be at Augusta National on the Sunday before the Masters. The finals are scheduled for April 5 and will be televised live on the Golf Channel....
Here’s a no nonsense prediction for the four major championship winners this year. I’ll go with Tiger Woods (the Masters), Jon Rahm (PGA Championship), Phil Mickelson (U.S. Open). We can dream, can’t we? And Rickie Fowler (British Open).
