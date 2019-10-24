Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It’s going to be difficult to duplicate what the Carolina Thunderbirds experienced last season in dominating the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The Thunderbirds won the Commissioner’s Cup in just their second year in the league, and they did it so convincingly, it’s hard to imagine a repeat performance.
But the Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec have high expectations.
“I want to win another championship here, and that’s why I came back,” Niec said. “I know we lost a lot of guys, but I think we’ve brought in a lot of good players. It’s going to take us a few weeks to (get to) a level we want to be, but we will make it.”
The Thunderbirds (48-6) will open their 2019-20 season Friday at Elmira (New York). They will spend the first two weekends of the season on the road before their home opener Nov. 8 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex against Danbury.
What was so enjoyable for the Thunderbirds last season was the support they received from their fans; the average attendance for a game was 2,700 fans. Carolina sold 1,100 season tickets a year ago, but team officials say that number has jumped to 1,400 for this season.
“That's awesome,” returning forward Michael Bunn said. “It’s so much fun to play in front of all the fan support that we get here. It’s a testament to how hard we have worked and how hard the front office has worked to get that many tickets sold already.”
Bunn, who returns after winning the playoff MVP award last season, is excited about who has been added to the team. Niec worked his long list of contacts in Europe to sign several newcomers who are expected to make an impact.
“I know the fan base will miss a lot of the guys from last year, but I’m looking at our team right now and I think we are even better,” Bunn said. “We might be even stronger. And as long as the fans can get used to seeing some new faces, I think we are going to have another successful season.”
Here are five things to look for as the season gets underway Friday:
1. What’s new on the ice and off
Off the ice, fans entering the Annex this season must pass through metal detectors as the city has implemented a safety precaution.
On the ice, the Thunderbirds will have familiar faces such as Bunn, Salak and Stan Vlasov. Bunn says he’s excited about what he’s seen from the newcomers.
“Jiri Pargac and Petr Panacek are also back,” Bunn said, “but I’ve also been impressed by Joe Osaka, who came from the SPHL and Nigel Slade. And our new goalie will be Patrik Polivka, so we’re excited.
"They’ll be household names before long around here.”
2. Last season was last season
Niec and general manager, Jimmy Milliken, have built the team’s roster since winning the championship. Niec says he has to look ahead to this season.
“I have already put it behind me,” Niec said about last season. “We put in a lot of work, but we have to rebuild; and the guys that we brought in they want to do the same thing we did last year, and that’s win a championship.”
3. Raising of the banner
One of the hottest tickets in Winston-Salem will be Nov. 8 when the Thunderbirds raise the Commissioner's Cup banner before their 7:30 p.m. game against Danbury.
“We will introduce the players and coaches and then raise the banner right before the game,” Milliken said.
More than 2,000 tickets already have sold for the opener, leaving roughly 1,000 tickets left.
“We’ll have a big walk-up crowd for that opener,” Milliken said.
4. New style of play
Carolina outscored opponents by 150 goals in the 2018-19 regular season, so it's hard to imagine the Thunderbirds being better, but Niec says that’s possible.
“I found some good players in Europe, and they agreed to come over here to help me win a championship,” Niec said. “And I think they need to first see the game a little bit, and then we’ll see how they react to a different style of hockey.”
Niec says the adjustment period shouldn’t last long.
“I think we will be better, but we will also be different with a different style of play,” Niec said. “We are going to have a strong team, and if we stick together with the game plan, we can do some big things. We just have to focus on our game.”
5. A bigger league this season
The FPHL has expanded into two divisions with 10 teams in the league. There will be more travel, but there also will be more teams coming to Winston-Salem. Niec said as far as he knows eight of the 10 teams will make the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
“We put in a lot of work,” Niec said about this season, “but we have to rebuild and the guys that we brought in they want to win a championship."
