It’s going to be difficult to duplicate what the Carolina Thunderbirds experienced last season in dominating the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

The Thunderbirds won the Commissioner’s Cup in just their second year in the league, and they did it so convincingly, it’s hard to imagine a repeat performance.

But the Thunderbirds and Coach Andre Niec have high expectations.

“I want to win another championship here, and that’s why I came back,” Niec said. “I know we lost a lot of guys, but I think we’ve brought in a lot of good players. It’s going to take us a few weeks to (get to) a level we want to be, but we will make it.”

Thunderbirds

Coach Andre Niec is back for his third season with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Niec helped the Thunderbirds to Winston-Salem's first hockey championship in 30 years last season.

The Thunderbirds (48-6) will open their 2019-20 season Friday at Elmira (New York). They will spend the first two weekends of the season on the road before their home opener Nov. 8 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex against Danbury.

What was so enjoyable for the Thunderbirds last season was the support they received from their fans; the average attendance for a game was 2,700 fans. Carolina sold 1,100 season tickets a year ago, but team officials say that number has jumped to 1,400 for this season.

“That's awesome,” returning forward Michael Bunn said. “It’s so much fun to play in front of all the fan support that we get here. It’s a testament to how hard we have worked and how hard the front office has worked to get that many tickets sold already.”

Bunn, who returns after winning the playoff MVP award last season, is excited about who has been added to the team. Niec worked his long list of contacts in Europe to sign several newcomers who are expected to make an impact.

“I know the fan base will miss a lot of the guys from last year, but I’m looking at our team right now and I think we are even better,” Bunn said. “We might be even stronger. And as long as the fans can get used to seeing some new faces, I think we are going to have another successful season.”

Here are five things to look for as the season gets underway Friday:

