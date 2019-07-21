Jameson Fisher scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday afternoon to help the Winston-Salem Dash defeat the Down East Wood Ducks 7-6 at BB&T Ballpark.
In minor-league baseball, if a game goes to extra innings, the inning starts with a runner on second base. Fisher started the 11th inning on second and Carlos Perez singled off Joe Kuzia (3-1) to put runners on first and second.
Muno followed with a sacrifice fly to left-center to knock in Fisher to win the game.
Down 6-4 after Down East scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning, Mitch Roman of Winston-Salem singled off Kuzia. Kuzia struck out Steele Walker, but Craig Dedelow hit a two-run home run to right to knot the game at 6-6.
The Wood Ducks led 4-1 after the top of the sixth, but the Dash rallied in the bottom of the inning. Walker had a base hit that went off the glove of second baseman Diosbel Arias. Dedelow followed with a two-run home run off reliever Scott Engler to slice the lead to 4-3.
Dedelow was 3 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs for Winston-Salem.
In the bottom of the eighth, Winston-Salem tied the game off reliever Michael Matuella of Down East. Walker started the rally with a leadoff walk and Dedelow singled to put runners on first and third. Zach Remillard grounded to shortstop Tyler Depreta-Johnson, allowing Walker to score to tie the game at 4-4.
Jake Elliott (4-2) pitched the last two innings for the Dash to pick up the win. He finished giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits with a one strikeout and no walks.
The final game of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. today.
Left-hander John King (2-2, 1.98 ERA) will pitch for the Wood Ducks and left-hander Konnor Pilkington (2-6, 5.46) will pitch for the Dash.