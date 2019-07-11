67th Forsyth Junior (Reynolds Park, par-71): Sam Haggas 74-69-70-213; Anna Howerton 74-67-73-214; Adam Budd 72-73-72-217; Kieran Smith 74-71-72-217; Paul Mclean 82-67-70-219; Evan Owen 74-71-76-221; Mason Beshears 76-73-82-231; Rhodes Baker 82-75-77-234; Will Bland 82-78-77-237; Brincent Mitchell 83-78-85-246; Cameron Malboeuf 87-77-86-250; Isaiah Trollinger 86-79-85-250; Ryan McMahon 94-78-78-250; Dalton Pike 90-83-79-252; Braden Gay 89-74-93-256; Tyler McPherson 93-81-83-257; Ben Borchelt 87-89-83-259; Andrew Teague 91-89-84-264; Cameron Witherspoon 88-92-87-267; Sadie Meacham 99-82-88-269; Hayden Craver 98-91-91-280; Logan Crawford 105-96-89-290. Cubs Division (12 and under, 9 holes): Luke Tisdale 35-33-34-102; Hillary Gong 43-40-39-122; Jefferson Spires 41-42-41-124; Reece Hart 50-45-44-139. Girls (13 and older, 9 holes): Allison Dell 49-48-44-141; Kristina Perdue 55-47-46-148
Breaking
TRENDING NOW
-
David Asbill, a Reagan graduate who had signed to play baseball at WSSU, will play at Division III Averett University
-
Mount Tabor hires former athletics director to be new baseball coach. See who it is.
-
Forsyth Country Day hires Mayhew, an assistant last season, to take over Furies' baseball program
-
WSSU football will renew its rivalry with N.C. Central in 2020. But what about N.C. A&T?
-
App Trail: Two former App State quarterbacks to work together this football season
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
CAREGIVER SERVICES Available day/night for elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270