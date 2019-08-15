Justin Taylor has been the most consistent driver all season in the Sportsman Division, and it’s no surprise that he has a comfortable lead with just a 40-lap finale to go.
Taylor has three wins, 19 top-10 finishes and 16 top-five finishes to lead the division with 620 points, 44 ahead of second-place Tommy Neal. Taylor will win the division if he finishes in the top 11.
Neal can finish 11 spots ahead of Taylor to tie, but in order to win the tiebreaker, Neal must finish either first, second or third. Otherwise, Neal must finish 12 ahead of Taylor for the title.
Dylan Ward, who has six wins, is third with 562 points and needs to finish 15 ahead of Taylor and four ahead of Neal.
Kyle Southern is fourth with 549 points and must finish 18 ahead of Taylor, seven ahead of Neal and four ahead of Ward.