Justin Taylor finished fifth in last week's 100-lap Sportsman Division race, but finishing consistently in the top five the next three weeks might be exactly what he needs to do remain in first place in the points chase and win the title.
Taylor leads with 529 points, 35 better than second-place Tommy Neal, who won last week's race. Kyle Southern is third with 482, Michael Adams is fourth with 474 and Dylan Ward, who before last week had won five consecutive weeks, is fifth with 473.
There's twin 20-lap races scheduled this week and next week, and there will be a 40-lap race on Aug. 17 in the season finale.